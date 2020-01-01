Lindelof an injury worry for Man Utd boss Solskjaer who hopes surgery can be avoided

Alex Telles and Brandon Williams are vying to replace Luke Shaw at left-back

Victor Lindelof will need to pass a late fitness test in order to take his place in the side against .

international Lindelof has been an integral part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side so far this term.

He has started six of United’s seven games in the Premier League this season, but is nursing a back complaint and will need to prove his fitness if he is to take his place against the Baggies at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said : “We’ll have to check Victor tomorrow because his back is not great.

“He had it last season as well, and I think it’s more to do with when the games come thick and fast. I think when he gets a few days of extra recovery he should be all right.”

The issue facing Lindelof and Solskjaer is that there is no respite due to the condensed season, which kicked off late on account of the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted the previous campaign.

Lindelof played twice for Sweden over the international break. He pulled up fine against , but reported discomfort during the 4-2 defeat to and was substituted off after 66 minutes.

“He felt really well and comfortable in the first game for Sweden, after the rest in the friendly game,” Solskjaer said. “Then he started feeling it again against France and the games are coming thick and fast.

“It is an issue that we have to manage but hopefully we don’t have to do any surgery or anything serious.”

The meeting with West Brom kicks off a run of 10 games for United before Christmas, which will test Lindelof and the rest of the Red Devils squad.

Solskjaer will be forced into a change in defence, with Luke Shaw sidelined on account of a hamstring problem.

The left-back is reported to be on the mend and could be in contention soon, but Solskjaer is not concerned about the spot as he has recent signing Alex Telles and Brandon Williams vying for a start.

“We’ve got options at full-back, so I’m not worried about that,” Solskjaer said .