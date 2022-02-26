Robert Lewandowski has voiced his support for the people of Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.

The football world has spoken out against the invasion, with UEFA opting to strip Saint Petersburg of the Champions League final and moving it to Paris.

Bayern Munich star Lewandowski is the latest figure to speak out against the conflict, taking to social media to share his views.

What has been said?

"Everything that is beautiful in sports is contradictory to what war brings," Lewandowski posted on Twitter.

"For all people who value freedom and peace, this is a time of solidarity with the victims of military aggression against Ukraine."

Bayern show solidarity with Ukraine

Bayern Munich also expressed their sympathies, with the club's stadium lit up in the colours of the Ukraine flag on Friday evening.

"FC Bayern supports the city of Munich in its signs of peace and solidarity with the Ukraine and the twin city of Kiev," a statement from the club read.

Allianz Arena in Farben der Ukraine: Der FC Bayern unterstützt die Stadt München bei ihren Zeichen für Frieden und Solidarität mit der Ukraine sowie der Partnerstadt Kiew. — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 25, 2022

