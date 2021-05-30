Lewandowski 'open-minded' about Bayern Munich future amid exit rumours

The Poland forward would consider a summer transfer but insists he is happy and settled in Bavaria

Robert Lewandowski says he is “open-minded” about his future amid speculation he could seek to move on from Bayern Munich this summer, though he remains relaxed about any potential transfer.

The prolific Poland striker has been linked with a move away from Allianz Arena, with clubs in Italy, Spain and England rumoured to be interested.

However, the 32-year-old insists he is happy in Germany and therefore unlikely to actively push for a move.

What did Lewandowski say about his future?

When asked about his future, Lewandowski told Canal+: “I remain open-minded. I feel very good at Bayern, the city is superb, it's a great club.

“I am always curious to learn a new language, a new culture. But whether it will be in football or after my career, even I don't know.”

Lewandowski on the ‘pain’ of CL defeat

Though Bayern enjoyed another successful domestic season, winning a ninth successive Bundesliga title, they relinquished their grip on the Champions League after a quarter-final defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in April.

Lewandowski missed both legs against the French champions with a knee injury and admits he found it a tough watch from the sidelines.

“Against PSG, the pain was great,” he said. “You feel such helplessness, such weakness, the inability to help your teammates win the game. This helplessness bothers me.

“I think if I had been on the pitch maybe things would have turned out differently. But there is nothing I can do about it.

“Personally, it was difficult to accept this loss. We could have beaten them easily and moved on to the next round.”

Lewandowski calm about Muller record

As well as firing Bayern to another title, Lewandowski made Bundesliga history by scoring 41 league goals to break the record set by the legendary Gerd Muller in 1971-72.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward says such achievements are not what drives him, though he does take great pride at breaking a record he thought no-one would ever come close to achieving.

“I am not obsessed with records. When I take on new challenges, I try to do what no one has ever done. Because it pushes me to move forward,” he said.

“For me if you do something you love, you can achieve goals you thought were impossible.

“To be honest, I thought no player could come close to that record. Especially since I didn't play for several matches, I was injured for part of the season. And in reality, I don't realize the magnitude of it. I don't really feel it and maybe that's a good thing.”

