Lewandowski admits to snubbing Ronaldo & Ramos' Real Madrid requests

The Bayern Munich striker has been heavily linked with the Blancos down the years, but claims to have had no issue in knocking back their advances

striker Robert Lewandowski has admitted to snubbing requests from Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos to join .

The prolific international has been heavily linked with the Blancos down the years.

He has suggested at times that he would welcome a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, but no deal has ever been done.

That is despite the best efforts of some of those to have graced the books in the Spanish capital.

Bayern and Real have seen their paths cross in the at times, with Ronaldo and Ramos urging Lewandowski to join them after one of those contests.

Their calls fell on deaf ears, with the 30-year-old frontman telling Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily show when asked if he had been called to Madrid by two star turns: “Yeah, but you know, if you play at the high level, everyone says, ‘He can move there or there or there’, but it's not important for me.

“Because I know the feeling, and I know after what everyone has said, so many teams want you, but the most important thing is what I want. And what I decide. So this time I'm not thinking about another move in my career.”

Lewandowski has recently hinted that he could see out his career at Bayern.

He is certainly not planning a move any time soon, with there an acknowledgement on his part that he would likely be taking a step down the ladder if he ever headed for the exits at the Allianz Arena.

“If you're playing at one of the best clubs in Europe, in the world, you know you can be happy,” added Lewandowski.

“And I'm happy being at Bayern Munich. Because what we have here is high level. And if you play here it's simple - you have to be focused on your game, give the fans what they want and what the team needs.”

Lewandowski has hit 180 goals in just 230 appearances for Bayern.

Having previously spent four productive years at their domestic rivals , he has become the highest-scoring foreign player in Bundesliga history.

There is the promise of many more efforts to come, with those in Munich planning to hold extension talks with a Poland international whose current contract is due to end in 2021.