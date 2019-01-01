‘Levy won’t sack Pochettino in a million years!’ – Spurs boss has ‘credit in the bank’, says Sherwood

The former Tottenham manager cannot see his predecessor being relieved of his duties despite overseeing a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign

Mauricio Pochettino may find himself under pressure at but club chairman Daniel Levy will not take the decision to sack the Argentine “in a million years”, says Tim Sherwood.

A haul of just 11 points from eight Premier League games, coupled with a humbling 7-2 defeat to , has uncomfortable questions being asked in north London.

Impressive progress has been made by Spurs with Pochettino at the helm, with top-four finishes now expected while a star-studded side showed what it can do in 2018-19 by reaching a major European final.

Standards have slipped this season, leading to suggestions that another change in the dugout could be made, but Sherwood doubts that drastic action will be taken.

Pochettino’s predecessor told talkSPORT: “Daniel Levy is one of the most astute men in football; do you think he in his right mind will sack Mauricio Pochettino?

“He has got so much credit in the bank with that football club. There is no way he will sack Mauricio Pochettino – not in a million years.

“Now if Mauricio decides he has had enough and he can take the club no further and he wants to move on to pastures new, then I still think he is mad to do that. I think he is the man for the job. I don’t want him to leave. I love the guy, I love the football club.

“Everything is great [at Tottenham]. Even last night we saw that first NFL game at the stadium and it was fantastic. Everything is going brilliantly for Tottenham but they have to get over this bump in the road. Every club has it.

“I still believe they will qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and I still believe it is great money for them to finish in the top four this season.”

Spurs, for all of their difficulties so far, are only three points adrift of the top four in a packed top half of the table.

Time is still on their side but there are as many issues to address off the field as on it, with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen continuing to run down their respective contracts while transfer talk has surfaced again around prolific frontman Harry Kane.