Levante vs Barcelona LaLiga preview: Everything you need to know

Levante vs Barcelona: Match details

LaLiga - Game Week 5 13 Sept 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Levante UD and FC Barcelona will kick-off on 13 September 2026 at 14:15 GMT (10:15 AM EST / 15:15 BST / 16:15 SAST).

League leaders travel to Valencia

FC Barcelona travel to face Levante UD at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia for Matchweek 5 of the 2026/27 LaLiga season. Fresh off a midweek Champions League fixture and holding a perfect domestic record, Hansi Flick's side aim to extend their winning run at the top of the table. For Levante UD, returning home following a hard-fought away draw presents a huge challenge as they look to halt Barcelona's prolific frontline.

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Granotes' goalless draw at Málaga

Levante UD enter Sunday's contest after securing a 0–0 draw away against Málaga CF at Estadio La Rosaleda on Matchday 4 (September 6). Despite facing early pressure when Málaga missed an 8th-minute penalty, Levante's defensive unit held firm under pressure. Luis Castro's side have had a mixed start to their league campaign - collecting 5 points from four matches - highlighted by a stunning 5–2 home win over Real Betis on Matchday 3.

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Blaugrana's five-goal rout at Mestalla

FC Barcelona stride into Valencia overflowing with confidence after a dominant 5–0 victory against Valencia CF at Mestalla on Matchday 4 (September 6). Lamine Yamal set the tone with an early strike and completed a brace late in the second half, while Fermín López, Raphinha, and Pedri also found the scoresheet. The win keeps Barcelona unblemished at the summit of LaLiga with 12 points from four matches and 14 goals scored.

Estadio Ciudad de Valencia stakes: Unstoppable attack vs home resistance

FC Barcelona hold the advantage on paper given their depth and devastating attacking form under Flick. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will look to isolate Levante's full-backs, while Pedri dictates play from the central third. However, Levante have shown they can produce goals at home and will count on Roger Brugué and Iván Romero on rapid counter-attacks. With crucial league points up for grabs, Sunday's meeting promises high tempo from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Levante will be without Alejandro Primo for this fixture, while Luis Castro has no suspended players to contend with ahead of the match. Updates on the probable starting lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Barcelona head into the game with four players sidelined through injury: Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Jesse Bisiwu, and Eric Garcia. Garcia had sparked concern after being forced off with a bloody nose during the Valencia match, but the latest reports from the training ground indicate the layoff will be minimal. Flick has no suspended players and will otherwise have a near-full squad to select from.

Form

Levante have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Malaga in LaLiga, following a strong 5-2 victory over Real Betis before that. The Granotas have scored eight goals and conceded five across the five-game run, though their two defeats — a 3-0 loss to Espanyol and a 1-0 friendly defeat to Villarreal — point to some inconsistency at the back end of their preparation.

Barcelona have won all five of their recent matches across all competitions. Their last four LaLiga games have produced 17 goals, including a 5-0 win over Valencia, a 5-2 victory against Rayo Vallecano, a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, and a 5-0 away result against Elche. Flick's side have conceded just three goals during that run, with back-to-back 5-0 wins demonstrating a level of attacking output that places them among the most in-form sides in Europe.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in February 2026, when Barcelona won 3-0 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Levante hosted Barcelona in August 2025 and lost 2-3. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four times with one draw, scoring 15 goals and conceding eight. The only match in the dataset that did not produce a Barcelona win was a 3-3 draw at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in May 2021.