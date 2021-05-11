Leno says he wants to stay at Arsenal but admits season has not been easy

The goalkeeper took on a more committed tone regarding his future than he did last month, when he said he was 'open to everything'

Bernd Leno has indicated he wants to remain at Arsenal beyond the summer despite a 2020-21 campaign he admitted has not been easy.

The goalkeeper assured supporters that he's "still happy at Arsenal" after he had suggested last month that he was open to a move . Since then, the Gunners have been knocked out of the Europa League and are set to miss out on European qualification, though those disappointing results have apparently not convinced the German to push for an exit.

Instead, Leno said on Tuesday that Arsenal are "still a big club, a big name in the world" and that no one in the dressing room is frustrated enough to quit on manager Mikel Arteta's project.

What has been said?

"It's not good to feel sorry for ourselves, we need to move forward and change it to a positive as soon as possible," Leno told Sky Sports .

"I am still happy at Arsenal. Arsenal is still a big club, a big name in the world and in the Premier League.

"There is nobody in the dressing room who says 'I want to leave the club, I am not happy here anymore'.

"We still have a good environment at the club and in the dressing room. Of course, at times it was not easy this season, but this is part of football."

Leno's record

There has been some commentary from pundits about Arsenal's decision to choose Leno over Emiliano Martinez, who was sold to Aston Villa last summer only to put together perhaps the best goalkeeping season in the Premier League this year.

However, Leno's work between the posts has by no means been poor, as he's allowing the fewest goals per 90 minutes (1.13) he's ever surrendered in a season with the Gunners.

