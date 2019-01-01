Leipzig boss Nagelsmann opens up on Haaland talks

Red Bull Salzburg's Norwegian superstar is linked with Man Utd and Dortmund, but Bundesliga title challengers Leipzig could be favourites to sign him

manager Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed he has had talks with in-demand Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Braut Haaland, as transfer speculation continues to mount.

The 19-year-old Norwegian sensation is one of the most wanted men in world football, thanks in no small part to his eight goals in the group stage.

Manchester United are targeting him in the January transfer window, but are expected to face significant competition with the likes of and also linked with his signature.

His current club Salzburg confirmed earlier this week that Haaland had met with representatives from both Dortmund and Leipzig, but Nagelsmann remained generally tight-lipped as to the content of their chat.

“I tried to explain my ideas about football in good English and I think it was a good conversation, but there is nothing new to announce,” he told reporters.

Leipzig are playing Dortmund in their next fixture but one on December 17, in a match likely to have significant repercussions on the title race.

Nagelsmann’s side are currently a point off leaders and four ahead of Dortmund in third. are in seventh, seven points off the top.

Asked if Leipzig would also gain the upper hand in the Haaland chase with a win against Dortmund, Nagelsmann replied: “We would have to ask him about that, but there might be an argument!”

Leipzig may well have to make their move sooner rather than later if they want to avoid Haaland slipping away, with United planning their move for the January transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to link up with his fellow countryman again after previously working together at Molde, while a new forward would fill the gap left by Romelu Lukaku as the Belgian enjoys his new life at .

However, Nagelsmann doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to freshen up his squad, as their title challenge continues to build momentum and they await the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League.

“I do not see any urgent need now,” he replied when asked about potential plans for January recruits.

While Haaland would be a welcome addition, star forward Timo Werner has begun the season in blistering form.

He has 15 goals and five assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, just one goal behind Bayern's Robert Lewandowski in the goalscoring charts.