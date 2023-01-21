Leicester vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Leicester against Brighton on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Leicester will host Brighton on Saturday in a Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium. Having lost their last four league games in a row, Brendan Rodgers' team will be desperate for all three points in their 20th game of the 2022/23 league season.

On the other hand, Brighton will take confidence from their morale-boosting 3-0 win over Liverpool in their previous outing. Solly March's brace and a Danny Welbeck strike shut the Reds down and Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi will hope his team can continue from where they stopped.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Leicester vs Brighton date & kick-off time

Game:

Leicester vs Brighton

Date:

January 21, 2022

Kick-off:

3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 8:30 pm IST

Venue:

King Power Stadium

How to watch Leicester vs Brighton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be live-streamed on Peacock.

In the UK, the Leicester vs Brighton match will not be broadcast.

Fans in India can watch the game on the Star Sports network, with streaming options on Hotstar.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

NA

Peacock

UK

NA

NA

India

Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD

Disney+Hotstar

Leicester team news and squad

Rodgers will be without Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bertrand, James Justin, Jonny Evans and Boubakary Soumare for Leicester's league game against Brighton.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Maddison could return to the squad after their recovery from injury but Ayoze Perez remains a doubt.

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Mendy; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Barnes; Daka

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Ward, Smithies, Iversen

Defenders

Faes, Soyuncu, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas

Midfielders

Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet

Forwards

Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka

Brighton team news and squad

Brighton will be without Leandro Trossard who has joined Arsenal in the January transfer window. Levi Colwill and Jakub Moder are the other absentees for Brighton this weekend.

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Gross, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Welbeck

PositionPlayers

Goalkeepers

Sanchez, Steele, McGill

Defenders

Dunk, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman

Midfielders

Caicedo, Gilmour, Pascal, March, Mac Allister, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma, Moran

Forwards

Enciso, Undav, Welbeck, Ferguson

