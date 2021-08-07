The centre-back suffered a broken leg midweek after going down under a reckless challenge from Villarreal's Fernando Nino

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana will not play again until next year, manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Saturday.

Fofana suffered a horrific leg break during the Foxes' midweek friendly against Villarreal.

He subsequently missed his side's Community Shield victory over Manchester City and will be absent for a large chunk of the 2021-22 season.

What was said?

"He will play in 2022 at some time. Unfortunately the ligament damage is quite bad," Rodgers said of his charge after downing City 1-0 thanks to a late Kelechi Iheanacho penalty.

"He is in great spirits, he wants to stay here in and be around his team-mates.



"Sometimes players want to go back to their country, but he is staying here. He has an operation on Monday and his recovery will start there."

High praise for Amartey

In Fofana's absence Daniel Amartey was obliged to step in as a late replacement in the centre of defence.

The Ghanaian responded with a fine display to keep out the likes of City debutant Jack Grealish, leaving his manager delighted.

"Whatever I have asked Daniel Amartey to do he has always done so with great commitment," Rodgers added.

"His attitude is first class and he's very much a team player. He was outstanding."

