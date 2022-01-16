Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Leicester City are planning for life without Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans.

GOAL has confirmed that Tielemans has emerged on Arsenal's radar as Mikel Arteta seeks to bolster his midfield ranks before the January window slams shut.

Initial contact with the 24-year-old's agent has already been made, and Rodgers has conceded that one of his prized assets must ensure that he "looks at every option" at this stage of his career.

The Leicester boss told a press conference when quizzed on the speculation surrounding Tielemans' future: "You always have to [plan for life without players], that is key. You always have to be looking ahead, that’s important.

"Youri is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option.

"I would love it to be here at Leicester, that is natural, but I understand it's a very short career.

"Once the player is committed, focused and professional it’s never a worry for me.

"With Youri you can see his joy of being here, he loves being here and you have to respect these guys’ careers are short.

"If we are going to lose one we have to be ready for the next one to come in."

Will Tielemans head to Arsenal?

Tielemans has scored 23 goals in 131 appearances for Leicester since his loan move from Monaco in January 2019, which was made permanent for a club-record £40 million ($82m) six months later.

The Belgium international only has 18 months left to run on his current contract, though, and it has been reported that he has rejected an extension offer.

Arsenal are eager to capitalise on the situation but Leicester are reluctant to let Tielemans leave this month as they still hold out hope of reaching a renewal agreement.

A summer deal seems more likely, but the Gunners have a contingency plan in place, with club officials also working behind the scenes to try and sign Juventus star Arthur on loan.

