Leicester City vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Leicester City against Spurs in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Tottenham will be looking to enter the Premier League top-four, at least temporarily, when they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Lilywhites are a point behind current fourth-placed Newcastle United after upsetting defending champions Manchester City 1-0 at home last weekend.

On the other hand, the hosts on the evening have recently done themselves good in the race against the drop as they come into the tie on a back of a 4-2 win at Aston Villa.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Leicester City vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Leicester City vs Tottenham Date: February 8, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

How to watch Leicester City vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

The Premier League game between Leicester City and Tottenham has not been selected to be televised live on TV or online in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

In India, the Star Sports network has the rights to show Premier League, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock Premium UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Leicester City team news & squad

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping the likes of Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans will be fit for this match but the same cannot be said about Boubakary Soumare, who lacks match fitness at the moment.

Wilfred Ndidi missed the Villa win but is back after taking leave on personal grounds.

Full-backs Ryan Bertrand and James Justin are the long-term absentees, with Victor Kristiansen doing enough to start ahead of Luke Thomas at left-back again.

Likewise, the in-form Kelechi Iheanacho should start ahead of Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy up front.

Leicester City possible XI: Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Position Players Goalkeepers Ward, Iversen, Smithies Defenders Soyuncu, Faes, Amartey, Vestergaard, Souttar, Evans, Thomas, Kristiansen, Castagne, Pereira Midfielders Ndidi, Mendy, Tielemas, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Maddison, Barnes, Tete Forwards Daka, Iheanacho, Vardy

Tottenham team news & squad

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is set to return to the dugout after recovering from surgery in Italy to remove his gallbladder but is met with the horror of his goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ruled out for six to eight weeks due to a knee injury the Frenchman suffered in the Man City win.

The club is reportedly on the lookout for free agent Ben Foster to fill in for Lloris, but for the moment Fraser Forster should man the goal.

Yves Bissouma faces a lengthy layoff after ankle surgery, with the likes of Pape Sarr (hip) and Lucas Moura (tendon) doubts for Saturday's tie.

Meanwhile, it could be either Clement Lenglet or Davinson Sanchez replacing the suspended Cristian Romero who picked up two yellow cards against City.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son