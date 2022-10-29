Man City look to continue their charge towards the top of the table

Manchester City look to further continue their charge for the top of the table as they travel away to Leicester City, who are currently sat 17th in the table with just 12 points from 11 games.

Pep Guardiola's City are only two points behind Arteta's Arsenal and come into this on the back of a goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Man City however have only won two of their last six away games.

Leicester City's season did not begin in a good way but they have slowly gathered momentum and established defensive solidity. The Foxes are unbeaten in the last three games, winning two of them and not conceding in any of those games. Brendan Rodgers's side come into this on the back of an emphatic 4-0 win over Wolves.

Leicester City vs Manchester City probable lineups

Leicester City XI (4-1-4-1): Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka

Manchester City XI (4-2-3): Ederson; Stones, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Mahrez, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden; Haaland, Alvarez

Leicester City vs Manchester City LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

Manchester City face Fulham and Brentford at home in the league before the FIFA World Cup break. They have their last group stage game against Sevilla and also face Chelsea in the 3rd round of the EFL cup on November 10th.