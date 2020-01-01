Leicester City Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Brendan Rodgers' men lost momentum towards the end of last season and they will be eager to address that deficit in 2020-21

narrowly missed out on fourth place in the Premier League last season and they will attempt to go one better in 2020-21.

Newly-promoted provide the opposition for the Foxes on the opening weekend, with games against , and West Ham completing the first batch of matches for Brendan Rodgers' men.

The Foxes take on Arsenal away on October 24 and that game will be followed by a meeting of minds between Rodgers and Marcelo Bielsa on Halloween as they make the trip to Elland Road to play newly-promoted .

More teams

Their first league game against reigning champions comes on November 21 at Anfield and they will be hoping for an early Valentine's Day treat when they welcome the Reds to the King Power Stadium on February 13.

The festive period, meanwhile, is sure to be a testing month, with seven tough games squeezed in between the start of December and new year.

Among the fixtures awaiting Leicester in that period are a pre-Christmas showdown with Jose Mourinho's , which will be followed by a clash against on Boxing Day. They will head north then on January 2 to play in their first match of 2021.

Rodgers' side suffered a downturn in fortunes for the post-lockdown season conclusion in 2019-20 and they will be hoping to avoid such a scenario in 2020-21, but the fixtures have not been particularly kind for their season run-in.

Article continues below

Their final three league games of the season in May are against Manchester United, and Tottenham.

Check out Leicester's Premier League fixture list for 2020-21 in full below.

Leicester City Premier League 2020-21 fixtures