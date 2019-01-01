Leicester City confirm £18m Praet signing from Sampdoria

The Foxes have added to their attack, signing the Belgium international from the Serie A side

have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Dennis Praet from for a reported £18 million ($22.9m).

The 25-year-old international joins on a five-year deal after spending the last three seasons in with Sampdoria, scoring four goals and adding seven assists in the Italian top-flight.

Born in Belgium, Praet joined the from 's youth academy in 2010, and made his first team debut with the Belgian side in 2011.

Praet would go on to make 139 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals and helping them win three Belgium First Division crowns.

He also took home Belgium's Golden Shoe award for the league's best player in 2014, as well as three Super Cup victories with Anderlecht.

His success domestically would see Praet make a £7m move to Sampdoria in the summer of 2015 and made 107 appearances for the club.

Praet's performances reportedly had earned him the interest of Serie A champions , along with Arsenal and Milan, where former Sampdoria head coach Marco Giampaolo has replaced Gennaro Gattuso.

Earlier this summer, Praet had confirmed to Het Laatste Nieuws he wanted a move to a top-four league, and said Sampdoria had agreed to allow him to leave if a suitable offer arrived.

Capped 50 times at the youth international level by the Red Devils, Praet has received three senior appearances for Belgium with his latest coming as a late substitute in a 2-0 European Championship qualifier win over Cyprus in March.

Article continues below

Praet rejoins Belgium and former Anderlect team-mate Youri Tielemans, who joined the Foxes on loan for the second half of last season before making a permanent move from earlier this summer.

The midfielder became the Foxes' fourth this summer, having defender James Justin from Luton Town and attacker Ayoze Perez from Premier League rivals Newcastle in addition to Praet and Tielemans.

However they also said goodbye to star centre-back Harry Maguire, who joined Manchester United in an world-record £80m deal in the days leading up to the close of the Premier League transfer window.