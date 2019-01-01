Leicester announce Tielemans loan from Monaco

The 21-year-old Belgium international makes the move to the Premier League for the remainder of the season while Adrien Silva moves the other way

have announced the signing of international Youri Tielemans on loan for the remainder of the 2018-19 season, with Adrien Silva heading the other way to the side from the rest of the current campaign.

"I’m really excited to get going," Tielemans told LCFC TV. "The is one of the best leagues in the world and when I was young, I always watched Premier League games. I’m really happy to be here and I’m excited to get started.

“It’s a big family. Everybody is really kind and really good with me. I think it will be really good here.”

The 21-year-old will be looking to get back on track a career that looked so promising when he made the move to the principality club from in the summer of 2017.

More to follow...