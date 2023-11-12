Legendary USWNT star Megan Rapinoe forced off pitch for OL Reign in NWSL final vs Gotham FC three minutes in with lower-body injury

OL Reign superstar and USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe was forced off the pitch due to injury just three minutes into NWSL final vs Gotham FC.

Rapinoe suffers early injury in NWSL final

Removed thee minutes in

Legendary career over

WHAT HAPPENED? Just three minutes into the match, Rapinoe went down with a lower-leg injury in a non-contact situation. International teammate Rose Lavelle instantly sprung to her aid, with training staff following shortly.

The USWNT legend walked off the pitch with training staff, but was uncomfortable doing so.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was the final career match of the USWNT legend, with retirement to follow the conclusion of today's final. Now, Rapinoe will watch from the sidelines after being removed from the contest.

A cruel way to end an iconic, memorable, important and influential career.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAPINOE? The 38-year-old's OL Reign side will look to win NWSL final against Gotham FC Saturday evening without their veteran star on the pitch.