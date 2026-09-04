Simone Inzaghi, the Italian head coach of Al-Hilal, has revealed his plan to pair Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli with Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, given their ability to operate more on the left flank.

Martinelli made his Al-Hilal debut off the bench during Friday evening's 2-0 win over Al-Shabab in the Riyadh derby at the SHG Arena, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Asked in the post-match press conference which player would take the right wing in the coming matches between Summerville and Martinelli, Inzaghi replied: "Both players can play on the right side with complete ease."

He explained: "Today we brought Martinelli in on the right, and after (Sabri) Dahl came on I sent him to play on the left side, and they will be rotated in the upcoming matches."

On the position he needs, he explained: "The market is still open, and the sporting management is doing a great job in the transfer market. We have a need in the defensive line, and we are working on that."

Inzaghi returned to the match itself, saying: "We were very focused, we came out strong and controlled the atmosphere of the match. We came back from the Al-Ahli fixture with our energy drained, and today we faced a very strong team in midfield and attack."

He added: "We have a kind of struggle in the right-back position. I have been monitoring (Mohammed) Mahzari since last season, and he has covered a lot of the shortfall in this position. He is a great player who gives everything he has."

Turning to reinforcements, he continued: "We are waiting for the return of Hamad Al-Yami, and we are also working on preparing Sabri Dahl to be a player in the same position, even though his position is right wing."

On the substitution of Hassan Tambakti, he responded: "After his two-month injury, he took part in five training sessions and wanted to feature in the Al-Ahli match, but he played today, and his substitution was not due to injury, only because of fatigue."

He concluded: "Ali Lajami is injured, we hope he returns as soon as possible. We have a struggle in the defensive line, and we are trying to cover this shortfall, and we have Meshaal Al-Dawood."

The win was Al-Hilal's fifth in a row in the Roshn League. Inzaghi's side sit top of the table with 15 points, three clear of second-placed Al-Nassr, who face a tricky clasico against Al-Ittihad on Saturday.