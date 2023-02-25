Leeds United vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Leeds against Southampton in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Southampton will look to build on their win over Chelsea in their bid to leapfrog second last Leeds United when they set foot in Saturday's Premier League battle at Elland Road.

The hosts haven't won a league game since beating Liverpool and Bournemouth ahead of the World Cup break. With new boss Javi Gracia doubtful to sit in the dugout over work permit issues, Leeds come into the match on the back of a 1-0 loss at Everton.

Whereas the Saints will continue under newly appointed head coach Ruben Selles following the exit of Nathan Jones, and after beating Chelsea by a solitary goal in the Blues' own backyard last weekend.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Leeds vs Southampton date & kick-off time

Game: Leeds United vs Southampton Date: February 25, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Elland Road, Leeds

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Sling Blue, USA Network (English-language), Universo (Spanish-language), fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

The Premier League game between Leeds United and Southampton has not been selected to be televised live on TV or online in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

In India, the game will not be shown on TV but can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network, Universo Sling Blue, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+ Hotstar

Leeds team news & squad

Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are long-term absentees.

Maximilian Wober, Luis Sinisterra, Pascal Struijk, Marc Roca and Archie Gray all remain doubts, while captain Liam Cooper could be called in to cover for Wober alongside Robin Koch in the centre of defence. Luke Ayling is another option at the back.

Patrick Bamford is set to lead the line, with Brendan Aaronson and Georginio Rutter fighting to occupy the number 10 position.

Leeds possible XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford

Position Players Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robels Defenders Struijk, Koch, Wober, Cooper, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling Midfielders Adams, Roca, McKennie, Aaronson, Greenwood, Harrison, Sinisterra, Summerville Forwards Rutter, Bamford, Gnonto

Southampton team news & squad

Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu are doubtful after missing the win over Chelsea, but Tino Livramento and Juan Larios are sure to miss out due to ACL and hamstring injuries respectively.

Kyle Walker-Peters needs to fight off Ainsley Maitland-Niles for a place at right-back, after the former recovered from a hamstring strain and made the bench against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, January signings Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana face competition from Sekou Mara, Adam Armstrong and Theo Walcott.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud; S. Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi; Sulemana, Onuachu