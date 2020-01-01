Leeds United

Leeds Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Elland Road will host top-division football for the first time in the guts of two decades and the excitement is palpable

Leeds United are back in the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus and they are set for a baptism of fire against reigning champions Liverpool in their opening game on September 12.

Marcelo Bielsa's side also face Fulham, Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in their opening four fixtures.

The Whites secured promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship in 2019-20, doing so in classic Bielsa-ball style. However, life in the Premier League will be much more difficult.

    Most Leeds fans will be particularly looking forward to their meetings with Manchester United and the first game between the sides will be played at Old Trafford on December 19.

    They will welcome the Red Devils to Elland Road in the corresponding match on April 24.

    Leeds will have a tough period to navigate at the end of November into December as they play Arsenal on November 21, Everton on November 28 and Chelsea on December 5.

    The December festive run-in will see them play West Ham, Newcastle, Burnley and West Brom - as well as Manchester United - with their first match of the new year coming against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.

    When May comes round and the season approaches a conclusion, Leeds will have to navigate games against, Brighton, Spurs, Burnley and Southampton, before bringing the curtain down against West Brom.

    Check out Leeds United's full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.

    Leeds United Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    12/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United
    19/09/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Fulham
    26/09/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Leeds United
    03/10/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City
    17/10/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Wolverhampton
    24/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Leeds United
    31/10/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Leicester City
    07/11/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds United
    21/11/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal
    28/11/2020 15:00 Everton v Leeds United
    05/12/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United
    12/12/2020 15:00 Leeds United v West Ham United
    15/12/2020 19:45 Leeds United v Newcastle United
    19/12/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United
    26/12/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Burnley
    28/12/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United
    02/01/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
    12/01/2021 19:45 Leeds United v Southampton
    16/01/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton
    27/01/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Leeds United
    30/01/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Leeds United
    02/02/2021 19:45 Leeds United v Everton
    06/02/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Crystal Palace
    13/02/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United
    20/02/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leeds United
    27/02/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Aston Villa
    06/03/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Leeds United
    13/03/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea
    20/03/2021 15:00 Fulham v Leeds United
    03/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Sheffield United
    10/04/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Leeds United
    17/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool
    24/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United
    01/05/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leeds United
    08/05/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
    11/05/2021 19:45 Burnley v Leeds United
    15/05/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United
    23/05/2021 16:00 Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

