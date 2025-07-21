Leeds United vs Everton Premier League 2025/26 tickets: Prices, hospitality and where to buy

Leeds United are back in the Premier League and they host Everton in their league opener. Here's how to get tickets

Leeds United are back in the Premier League again and host Everton to kick off their season. The Championship winners will begin their campaign on Monday Night Football against David Moyes' side.

Daniel Farke took over Leeds United after they sank to the Championship in 2023. After a playoff defeat in his first season, he got his victory in the second campaign. Leeds were a fun team to watch under Farke, being full of goals and playing impressive football. After winning promotion earlier, they pipped Burnley to the league title on the final day.

His immediate priority now would be to debunk the dubious trend of newly promoted sides getting relegated immediately. Although there haven't been any ground-breaking signings, the Whites have focused on improving quality in certain areas and increasing the bench strength. Felix Nmecha on a free certainly helps the forward room, and Sebastiaan Bournaw, along with Gabriel Gudmundsson, will improve the defence. They will be hopeful of escaping the drop with a couple of signings in the middle of the park.

Everton couldn't thank David Moyes enough for his timely return. The Scottish manager rescued the club from relegation, and they ended their campaign in a comfortable 13th position over the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. This season was important for Everton for multiple reasons, none bigger than the opening of their new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

They are buzzing to play at the new stadium after moving out of Goodison Park after the previous season. A small matter of their league opener against Leeds stands in the way. The Toffees are active in the transfer market, and their capture of highly rated young striker Thierno Barry raised eyebrows. Charly Alcaraz was also signed permanently after an impressive loan spell. Along with Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil, they are expected to lead Everton in the new era.

You can still get your hands on Premier League tickets now. Here at GOAL, we have all the intel on how you can be at the opening game, including timings, hospitality and season tickets.

Upcoming Premier League Leeds United vs Everton fixtures in the 2025/26 season

The Premier League's first Monday Night Football of the season will see Leeds United host Everton. Here's what you need to know.

Date Fixture Stadium Kick-Off (BST) Tickets Mon, Aug 18 Leeds United vs Everton Elland Road 20:00 Leeds United FC, StubHub from €242, Ticombo from £254

The match is hosted at Leeds United's home ground, Elland Road. Opened in 1897, it has been the home of Leeds United since 1919. The stadium was home to Leeds' storied journey through the years. With a capacity of 37,645, it is the 14th largest stadium in England. The stadium hosted key tournaments like the UEFA Euro in 1996 and was an FA Cup semi-final neutral venue.

It endured a bitter, nearly two-decade wait for Premier League football as Leeds found their way back again. Although they were relegated, the club returned quickly, unlike the previous time.

How to buy Leeds United vs Everton tickets in the 2025/26 season?

Getty Images Sport

A Leeds United season ticket is the only guaranteed way to stand a chance of purchasing the Leeds United vs Everton tickets. The fans need to create a Leeds supporter account and then keep an eye on the official website for chances to buy the tickets. The fans have to qualify with a correct membership to be able to view tickets on the online site.

The ticket sale happens in three phases. Season ticket holders get a chance to buy the tickets in phase 1, and members with All My Leeds membership get a chance in the second phase, and subject to availability, phase 3 begins for general fans.

StubHub and Ticombo offer chances to purchase the tickets at the last minute from as low as €242.

What are the prices of Leeds United vs Everton tickets?

Leeds United sells its home tickets according to the opponent category. The prices vary with each category depending on the opposition and the occasion. The tickets are also sold according to the tier list. There is a concession on tickets for specific age groups like seniors, young adults and juniors.

Here is a list of prices for fixtures in Category A+ for the previous season. The club announced that they are hiking the ticket prices for the upcoming season. So expect it to be higher than the list mentioned below.

Tier Stand Adult Over 65 Junior Young Adult 1 East Central Lower, East Stand Upper and West Stand £52 £34 £24 £26 2 East Stand Upper Wings £45 £45 £45 £45 3 North and South Stands £45 £31 £21 £23 4 Family Stand £39 £31 £11 £23 5 West Stand (Away Fans) £30 £29 £24 £26

How to buy cheap Leeds United vs Everton tickets in the 2025/26 season?

Leeds United's much-awaited Premier League campaign will be a thrilling experience for the fans watching live at Elland Road. They will be eager to soak in all the game without any pandemic-imposed conditions. So the demand will be incredibly high, and the fans can buy the cheapest tickets only from the official website of Leeds.

In the last minute, reselling websites like StubHub and Ticombo can be a friend of fans by offering steal deals for the game from as low as €242.

Leeds United hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

Getty Images Sport

Leeds United offers a premium experience for fans to watch the games. It blends the stadium's premium lounges with a comfortable viewing experience. You can buy hospitality tickets on the Leeds United website or on Seat Unique.

The three premium experiences at the stadium are Norman Hunter Suite, Eddie Gray Lounge and the Centenary Pavilion Halfway Line. The hospitality tickets are also priced according to the opposition.

How to watch or stream Leeds United vs Everton in the 2025/26 season?

Looking to watch the Premier League live? Elland Road will be packed for the season opener as fans of all age groups rush to catch their team in the top flight again. If you are among the ones to not get their hands on tickets, do not worry, you can still watch the game live on television.

The game will be broadcast live on the hit TV show Monday Night Football on Sky Sports in the UK. In the US, Peacock will show all games of the Premier League live in the upcoming season.

Where to stay around Elland Road for Leeds United vs Everton?

Leeds is the largest settlement in Yorkshire and has a diverse cultural setting. That said, it makes the city incredibly visitor-friendly, offering them multiple stay options according to their budget. The interactive map below shows the options around Elland Road and how you can access them.