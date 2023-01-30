'A really good situation for Leeds' - Sporting director Orta on deal to bring in USMNT star McKennie on loan

Leeds sporting director Victor Orta says that the deal to sign Weston McKennie is a good one for the club as he reunites with several familiar faces.

McKennie officially joins Leeds

Sporting director proud of deal

American will play alongside international team-mates

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder has joined Leeds on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season provided the club holds onto its place in the Premier League. And Orta says the arrangement, overall, is a massive coup for Leeds, who add an experienced U.S. men's national team midfielder with plenty of upside and some built-in familiarity with several new team-mates.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I am really happy, I think it is a good addition for Leeds United,” Orta told Leeds' official site. "He is a player who is at international level, which is really helpful for the squad and someone who will strengthen us.

“Weston is a versatile player who will be able to adapt quickly, helped by his knowledge of the other players in the team. I think it gives Jesse Marsch balance in his team and more options, with a player who can grow within the transition of English football.

“We hope he can adapt quickly with the rhythm here after playing in Italy. To have Weston on loan with an option to buy is a really good situation for Leeds United.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move to Leeds should give McKennie more playing time in a more familiar role, as the midfielder was often used as a wide player in recent times at Juventus.

It will also give him the opportunity to build even more chemistry with the likes of Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, who he will likely be playing with at the international level for years to come.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE AND LEEDS? McKennie may not have to wait too long for his debut as it could come this Sunday when Leeds face Nottingham Forest in a clash of two clubs battling to stay in the Premier League.