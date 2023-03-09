Leeds axing another American? Javi Gracia reveals Jesse Marsch's longtime assistant and former interim coach Chris Armas not part of his backroom staff

Leeds manager Javi Gracia said Chris Armas is no longer part of the club's staff after the American served as interim boss prior to his arrival.

Armas out at Leeds

Gracia says American is no longer on staff

Tenure lasts only weeks after January hiring

WHAT HAPPENED? Armas joined Leeds in January as he was hired to become Jesse Marsch's top assistant, only for Marsch to be sacked just weeks later due to Leeds' poor performance. After Marsch's exit, Armas joined Michael Skubala and Paco Gallardo as interim bosses, leading Leeds until the club hired Gracia on February 21.

On Wednesday, Gracia confirmed that Armas is no longer involved with the coaching staff, meaning the American's tenure lasted just two months.

WHAT WAS SAID: “He’s not part of my staff," Gracia said when asked about Armas. "He’s not here. It’s something the club can maybe explain better.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Armas had previously worked under Marsch from 2015-18 with the New York Red Bulls before succeeding his former Chicago Fire teammate as coach when he left for Europe. Armas was unable to help the club reach the heights it did under Marsch before his own eventual dismissal, with the former U.S. men's national team midfielder then taking on the job at Toronto FC, which also ended prematurely.

He eventually resurfaced in England as an assistant under Ralf Rangnick during the German's Manchester United tenure before departing alongside the former Red Bull innovator at the end of the 2021-22 season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

imago images

WHAT NEXT? Leeds still have plenty of Americans involved as Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson could all feature in this weekend's clash with Brighton.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!