Leeds agree Georginio Rutter deal with Hoffenheim striker set to become new club record signing

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Premier League outfit have reached a 'total agreement' with Hoffenheim to sign the 20-year-old forward after expediating negotiations in the last 48 hours, according to Sky Germany. The player will fly to England to undergo medical once the finer details of the deal are sorted, which is expected to reach a total of £35.5m (€40m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rutter is all set to become the most expensive signing in Leeds' history as his transfer fee surpasses the £27m paid for Rodrigo from Valencia in August 2020. He will reportedly sign a long-term contract that will keep him at Elland Road until 2028.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leeds have not struggled for goals as they have netted 25 times in 17 Premier League matches this season, but the addition of Rutter underlines their ambition to finish in the top half of the table. They are currently in the 14th spot with 17 points from an equal number of matches. Moreover, they have also signed Max Wober from RB Salzburg to shore up their defence.

DID YOU KNOW? Rutter initially joined Hoffenheim from Rennes in February 2021, and has since recorded two goals and three assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for the German club. He has also won two caps for the France U21 national team.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS UNITED? Jesse Marsch's side are set to travel to Villa Park on Friday to take on Aston Villa in a Premier League encounter. That fixture might come too soon for Rutter, but he could be available to make his debut in their FA Cup third round replay against Cardiff City on January 19.