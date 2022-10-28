Lecce vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Lecce against Juventus on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Juventus take on Lecce away from home in a Serie A fixture on Saturday at Stadio Via del Mare. After being ousted from the Champions League following a defeat to Benfica, Massimiliano Allegri's men will be looking to bounce back in the domestic competition. They have, however, had a troubled start to their league campaign and are in eighth place with 13 points from 11 matches.

Marco Baroni's side, meanwhile, have drawn their last four matches at home and against a disjointed Juventus side they will fancy their chances. The Serie B champions have, however, found it difficult to settle into the top flight and are just two points off the relegation zone.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Lecce vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: Lecce vs Juventus Date: October 28, 2022 Kick-off: 8am ET / 5pm BST / 9:30pm IST Venue: Stadio Via del Mare

How to watch Lecce vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between AC Milan and Juventus can be watched live on BT Sport 2 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app India NA Voot Select

Lecce team news and squad

Lecce do not have any injury concerns and Baroni has the luxury to choose from a fully fit squad. Samuel Umtiti will start at centre-back, with Morten Hjulmand and Kristoffer Askildsen likely to slot in as the two defensive midfielders.

Assan Ceesay should lead the line once again, with Lameck Banda, Joan Gonzalez, and Gabriel Strefezza as the supporting cast.

Leece predicted XI: Falcone; Baschirotto, Pongracic, Umtiti, Pezzella; Gonzalez, Hjulmand, Askildsen; Strefezza, Ceesay, Banda

Position Player Goalkeepers Falcone, Bleve, Brancolini, Samooja Defenders Pongracic, Umtiti, Cetin, Tuia, Dermaku, Pezzella, Gallo, Gendre, Baschirotto, Lemmens Midfielders Hjulmand, Blin, Samek, Bistrovic, Askildsen, Gonzalez, Bjorkengren, Helgason, Berisha. Forwards Di Francesco, Banda, Strefezza, Oudin, Listkowski, Rodriguez, Colombo, Ceesay, Persson.

Juventus team news and squad

Allegri has a few absentees in Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Bremer, Paul Pogba and Mattia De Sciglio. Ex-Manchester United midfielder Pogba has returned to training although he is unlikely to be risked against Lecce.

Federico Chiesa, meanwhile, is another who is unlikely to be available to face Lecce despite having recovered from his ACL injury. Samuel Illing-Junior might be handed a start after he impressed against Benfica.

Arkadiusz Milik is likely to join Dusan Vlahovic in attack. Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Gatti are likely to form a three-man backline on front of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Gatti; Cuadrado, Locatelli, McKennie, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik