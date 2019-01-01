Leaked pictures of Wan-Bissaka in Man Utd kit emerge with £55m transfer edging closer

The images appearing to be of the star Palace defender have been circulating on social media ahead of his rumoured move to Old Trafford

's imminent £55 mllion ($70m) signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka appears to drawing closer with pictures emerging of the right-back in a Red Devils kit.

The images, which feature the 21-year-old posing for photos in United's home jersey and signing his Old Trafford contract with his entourage, went viral on Twitter after the leak.

It's claimed the pictures were taken when Wan-Bissaka visited United's Carrington training complex on Thursday to put the finishing touches on a six-year deal that is expected to be unveiled on Friday.

The transfer fee touted to be received by Palace will make Wan-Bissaka the most expensive full-back in football history with Red Devils keen to use the player as the club's no.1 right back ahead of the ageing Ashley Young.

Wan-Bissaka won Palace's player of the year award last season despite having only made 46 senior appearances for the club since coming through their youth academy and making his senior debut in February 2018.

United legend Andy Cole believes the acquisition of Wan-Bissaka would represent a coup for boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the player's rapid development a sign of his potential.

"I believe [it is good business]," Cole told Sky Sports.

"He’s a very good young player. He’s done very well considering he didn’t start his career as a full-back. He’s done extremely well playing there.

"If you come to a club like Manchester United, no doubt he will learn a lot more and have the opportunity to play at a level that he would no doubt like to play at."

Wan-Bissaka, who is not yet a full international, started the first match for the Three Lions' recent under-21 European Championship campaign, scoring an unfortunate 95th minute own goal that handed victory to .

England under-21 coach Aidy Boothroyd dropped the London-born youngster for the remaining two group matches prior to the nation's exit, insisting that the player was distracted by his impending United move.

"When that speculation is flying around it is bound to turn your head," Boothroyd said after the France defeat.

"For a young player who all he knows is Crystal Palace academy, Crystal Palace first team it would be daft not to say that in some way he must think about it."