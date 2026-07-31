An internal research memo from FIFA has revealed that world football's governing body has begun preliminary steps to study expanding the World Cup from 48 to 64 teams from the 2030 edition. FIFA has tasked an independent body with preparing a comprehensive assessment of a proposal that has sparked controversy since it was recently floated.

The tournament ran with 32 teams from 1998 to 2022. That number rose to 48 in the last edition in 2026.

According to the document dated 30 July 2026, FIFA intends to task an independent body with preparing a comprehensive study to assess the feasibility of this expansion and its impact on the tournament and the global football system, before taking any final decision.

The study's aim is to determine whether raising the number of participating teams from 48 to 64 would affect the sporting and commercial value of the tournament, along with the repercussions for the football system as a whole. It will cover every aspect relating to the proposal.

British journalist Martyn Ziegler revealed via his account on X that FIFA has indeed issued a preliminary document to study expanding the World Cup to 64 teams. He noted that 14 August will be the date for a decision on appointing the independent body that will prepare the study.

Should its appointment be approved, the agency will have only around four weeks to complete its analysis, Ziegler added, so that the report is ready before 19 September. That is the proposed date for the national associations to vote on another project stirring wide controversy in football's corridors: the sale of a share of the World Cup's commercial rights to private sector investors.

Who stands to benefit most from expanding the tournament? Ziegler raised the question, hinting that potential investors could be among the leading winners, given that the proposal coincides with FIFA's project to restructure the governing body's commercial activities and open the door to external investments.

All this comes as FIFA faces mounting pressure over its commercial project. Several continental confederations, most notably UEFA, CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation, have announced their rejection of the proposal, amid fears over its impact on the future of the game and its governance.

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