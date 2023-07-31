Leagues Cup 2023: Eliminated teams & who has qualified for the knockout stages

Leagues Cup 2023 is entering its knockout stages and here is the list of teams who have booked their ticket to the next stage.

There is no denying that it has been an exciting start to the new-look Leagues Cup, with plenty of surprises, superstar moments, and spectacular encounters on show in the group stages. The superstar arrivals of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba has only helped further boost the interest in this new competition.

Previously played as a cozy, eight-team competition, the rebranded third-edition of the Leagues Cup evolves into a full-fledged 47-team expanded tournament this year, featuring every Major League Soccer and Liga MX club. Both leagues will pause their respective regular-season play for a month to take part in the World Cup-style tournament.

As is the case with every cup competition, some teams will gradually drop out of contention, while others will continue to advance through rounds in quest of becoming the ultimate champion. At GOAL, we review who's in and who's out before the Round of 32 gets underway.

Group Stage

While MLS Cup winners Los Angeles FC and Liga MX champions Pachuca are handed byes straight to the Round of 32, the other 45 participating clubs have been divided into 15 groups of three teams each based on 2022 league standings and geographic regions: East, Central, South and West.

Teams will face both of their group stage opponents once, and the top two teams from every group will advance to the single-legged knockout rounds.

It's also worth noting that there will be NO draws in group stage play. If the game is tied after regulation, the two sides will participate in a penalty shootout, with the winner being awarded an extra point in the standings. Only a victory in normal time guarantees three points for the winning club.

Group Winner Second place Eliminated W1 Tigres (Liga MX) Portland San Jose W2 Monterrey (Liga MX) Salt Lake Seattle W3 Leon (Liga MX) Vancouver LA Galaxy C1 America (Liga MX) Colombus St. Louis C2 Chicago (MLS)* Minnesota (MLS) Puebla (Liga MX)* C3 Cincinnati (MLS) Kansas City (MLS)* Chivas (Liga MX)* C4 Toluca (Liga MX)* Nashville (MLS)* Colorado (MLS)* S1 Mazatlan (Liga MX) Juarez (Liga MX) Austin (MLS) S2 Orlando (MLS) Houston (MLS) Santos Laguna (Liga MX) S3 Inter Miami (MLS) Cruz Azul (Liga MX) Atlanta (MLS) S4 Charlotte (MLS) Dallas (MLS) Necaxa (Liga MX) E1 Philadelphia (MLS) Queretaro (Liga MX) Tijuana (Liga MX) E2 Pumas (Liga MX) DC United (MLS) Montreal (MLS) E3 Atlas (Liga MX) New York City FC (MLS) Toronto (MLS) E4 New York Red Bull (MLS) New England (MLS) San Luis (Liga MX)

Round of 32

The Leagues Cup round of 32 matches are scheduled from August 2-4, 2023.

Fixtures and dates can be seen below.

Date KO time Fixture Venue August 2 TBC Inter Miami vs. Orlando City DRV Pink Stadium August 2 TBC Mazatlan vs. FC Dallas Toyota Stadium August 2 TBC Pachuca vs. Houston Dynamo Shell Energy Stadium August 2 TBC LAFC vs. Juarez BMO Stadium August 3 TBC Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United Subaru Park August 3 TBC Charlotte FC vs Cruz Azul Toyota Stadium August 3 TBC Pumas UNAM vs. Queretaro Audi Field August 3 TBC New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC Red Bull Arena August 3 TBC Atlas vs. New England Revolution Gillette Stadium August 4 TBC Leon vs. Real Salt Lake America First Field August 4 TBC Cincinnati vs. Runner-up C4 TQL Stadium August 4 TBC Tigres vs. Vancouver Whitecaps BC Place TBC TBC Portland Timber vs. Monterrey Providence Park TBC TBC Winner C1 vs. Runner-up C2 TBC TBC TBC Winner C4 vs. Runner-up C3 TBC TBC TBC Winner C2 vs. Runner-up C1 TBC

Round of 16

The Leagues Cup round of 16 games will be played between August 6 and August 8, 2023.

Date KO time Fixture Venue August 6-8 TBC TBC TBC August 6-8 TBC TBC TBC August 6-8 TBC TBC TBC August 6-8 TBC TBC TBC August 6-8 TBC TBC TBC August 6-8 TBC TBC TBC August 6-8 TBC TBC TBC August 6-8 TBC TBC TBC

Quarter-finals

The Leagues Cup quarter-final games are scheduled from August 11-12, 2023.

Date KO time Fixture Venue August 11 TBC TBC TBC August 11 TBC TBC TBC August 12 TBC TBC TBC August 12 TBC TBC TBC

Semi-finals

The Leagues Cup semi-final games are scheduled from August 15, 2023.

Date KO time Fixture Venue August 15 TBC TBC TBC August 15 TBC TBC TBC

Third place play-off

The Leagues Cup third place play-off encounter is scheduled for August 19, 2023.

Date KO time Fixture Venue August 19 TBC TBC TBC

Final

The Leagues Cup showpiece final is scheduled for August 19, 2023.

The champion receives an automatic qualification to the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. The runner-up as well as the third-place match winner qualify for the Concacaf Champions League.