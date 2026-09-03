How to get Lazio vs AC Milan tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

This blockbuster Serie A clash always produces high-octane drama under the floodlights in Rome, and you could be at the Stadio Olimpico to experience the atmosphere live.

Lazio faithful will be hoping for an electric home performance when they host AC Milan on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Biancocelesti fans will pack into the stands in full voice, eager to see their side claim a statement victory against the Rossoneri early in the 2026/27 campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Lazio vs AC Milan tickets, including 2026/27 Serie A prices, Stadio Olimpico fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Lazio vs AC Milan Serie A kick-off?

Lazio vs AC Milan takes place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with kick-off scheduled for this Serie A matchday.

Serie A - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to buy Lazio vs AC Milan Serie A tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Serie A matches, ranging from single-match general admission tickets to VIP hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified resale partners.

Due to high demand and local safety regulations in Rome, ticket releases follow structured phases:

Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders retain their reserved seats for all Serie A home fixtures.

Millenovecento Card Holders (Fan Card Presale): Priority access for home sector tickets goes to official Lazio Millenovecento cardholders during the initial presale window.

General Public Sale: If seats remain available following the member presale, ticket access opens to the general public. However, high-profile fixtures against AC Milan often sell out before reaching open sale.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Lazio vs AC Milan Serie A tickets cost?

The cost of a Serie A ticket at the Stadio Olimpico varies depending on seating location, match categorization, and age tier:

Age & Concession Tiers: S.S. Lazio offers discounted ticket rates for Under-14s and Senior supporters in designated stands.

Match Categorization: Marquee fixtures against top-four contenders like AC Milan fall into Category 1 (premium pricing), commanding higher face-value rates than standard league fixtures.

Seat Location: Longside stands ( Tribuna Monte Mario and Tribuna Tevere ) offer central views at higher price points, while goal-end stands ( Curva Maestrelli and Distinti ) provide more budget-friendly entry options.

ID & Nominative Ticket Regulations: All match tickets in Italy are strictly nominative (printed with the spectator's full name). Photo ID must be presented alongside your ticket at the stadium turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Serie A matches at the Stadio Olimpico, visiting AC Milan supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Distinti Sud-Ovest / Settore Ospiti).

Away sector tickets generally range from €30 to €50. To purchase seats in the away end, traveling supporters are typically required to hold a valid AC Milan fidelity card (Cuore Rossonero / Tessera del Tifoso). Away section allocations are strictly controlled by public security authorities and virtually never reach general public sale.

Lazio vs AC Milan Serie A: Everything you need to know

Lazio vs AC Milan Form

Lazio have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and winning the other. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Serie A win over Genoa on August 30, and they also beat Bologna 1-0 away in the league the week before. The one defeat in the run came against Mantova in the Coppa Italia, where they lost 2-0. Across the five matches, Lazio scored eight goals and conceded three.

Milan have also won three of their last five, with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Venezia on August 28, following a 2-1 away victory at Torino on matchday one. The only loss in the sequence was a 3-0 pre-season defeat to Chelsea. Milan scored nine goals across the five matches and conceded six, including a 4-2 friendly win over Manchester United.

Lazio vs AC Milan: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-0 to Lazio in a Serie A fixture at the Stadio Olimpico on March 15, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Lazio have won three and Milan one, with one draw. Both sides scored in three of those five meetings, and the only away win in the sequence was Milan's 2-1 victory at the Stadio Olimpico in March 2025.

Lazio vs AC Milan Standings

In the current Serie A table, AC Milan sit third while Lazio are sixth at this early stage of the season.