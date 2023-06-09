Lautaro Martinez is a wanted man! Real Madrid & Chelsea set for transfer tussle over Inter star

Chelsea and Real Madrid are set to battle it out for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, it has been reported.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina striker is high on Chelsea's list of summer transfer targets as they plan to invest in a new striker, The Times reports. However, Madrid also see him as a potential summer signing after they saw Karim Benzema leave for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: New Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino has long admired the 25-year-old and he has performed well alongside Romelu Lukaku, who is set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: As well as Martinez, Madrid have their eye on Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz and the Blues may be willing to let him go to help trim their sizeable squad. Selling Havertz to Madrid could free them to lure Martinez to Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? Before his future is decided, the forward will attempt to fire Inter to Champions League victory when they take on Manchester City in the final on Saturday.