Revealed: Lautaro Martinez, Declan Rice and the other players Chelsea will target to strengthen Mauricio Pochettino's squad this summer

Mauricio Pochettino is set to receive huge backing from Todd Boehly this summer, with Declan Rice among the players the club will be targeting.

Chelsea target more signings to strengthen Pochettino's squad

Long-term target Rice priority midfield option

Also looking to bolster attacking ranks

WHAT HAPPENED? The arrival of Pochettino at Stamford Bridge is imminent, and Blues owner Boehly is ready add to the 17 signings he has already made since buying the club in May 2022. The Daily Mail have released a list of apparent targets Chelsea have outlined for the Argentine manager, with a goalkeeper, midfielder and striker the priorities.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez heads up the list of goalkeeping targets, while West Ham's Declan Rice and Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister are said to be the priorities in midfield. Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is likely to be the focus up-front, however, like most of Europe, Chelsea admire Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have already completed the signing of Red Bull Leipzig danger-man Christopher Nkunku for £68 million ($84.7m), but nothing has been confirmed by any parties involved yet. Incoming Pochettino is also said to want to work with Mason Mount, with the midfielder widely tipped to leave the Blues this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues have just three games left of the Premier League season, and could have a massive hand in the final standings despite not having much to play for themselves. They face title-chasing Manchester City on May 21, before playing European hopefuls Manchester United and Newcastle in the final week of the season.