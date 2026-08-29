Last major contract: Kane sends a message to Bayern fans about his future

Harry Kane swapped Tottenham for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023. Three seasons on, he stands as one of the German side's most prominent pillars.

The numbers explain much of his importance. Kane has scored 146 goals in 149 official matches for Bayern, and he arrives off an exceptional campaign in which he found the net 61 times across all competitions.

Kane also finished top scorer in the German league for a third consecutive season, firing Bayern to the double of the German league and the German Cup.

The Bavarian giants have made no secret of their desire to keep him, with his contract running until the summer of 2027.

Now the player himself has moved things along. After Bayern's crushing 5-1 win over Stuttgart on the opening weekend of the German league, Kane confirmed that talks over his renewal have already begun.

Sport newspaper published the England striker's words: "The first meeting was last week", though he stressed there are still several matters to settle.

Kane explained: "This is not something that can be done in a week or two weeks. It's about the details."

Age weighs on his thinking, too. "I'm 33 years old, so this will probably be my last contract, or at least my last big contract," he said.

The England captain's message still carried a note of calm and optimism. "Things look pretty good," he added, insisting both parties are working towards an agreement.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums