Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a stunning surprise for Real Madrid, according to a press report on Tuesday, and pulling it off would count as a genuine shock.

Real Madrid and Leipzig are still thrashing out the details of a deal for Ivorian Yan Diomande. But new intermediaries, said to be close to Paris Saint-Germain, are now trying to launch a final Parisian raid.

The newspaper "L'Équipe" said: "What if the Yan Diomande saga (19 years old) is not over yet? Despite being close to joining Real Madrid, the Ivorian winger, who already agreed to a contract with the Spanish club days ago (reports indicate a figure ranging between 50 and 55 million euros over five years), was present at Leipzig's training on Tuesday."

It continued: "Real Madrid and the German club have not yet reached a final agreement over his transfer. Could this situation benefit Paris Saint-Germain? With the likelihood of Bradley Barcola's move to Liverpool increasing, the Parisian club now has new arguments to try to revive this deal."

L'Équipe added: "Internally, Paris Saint-Germain, which officially announced, via a press statement, its withdrawal from the race, is aware that the player was always drawn to the Parisian project. This is because many members of his family support the club, in addition to the fact that the idea of playing under Luis Enrique tempts him greatly. The number of those interested in him has increased noticeably in recent days, leading to a significant rise in the required value of the deal."

Then came the twist. The newspaper said: "In the last few hours, new intermediaries, said to be much closer to Paris Saint-Germain, have tried to put things back in order and re-establish contact. Is this enough to signal a final Parisian assault? This possibility gained credibility on Tuesday, provided Real Madrid does not finalise the deal before then."