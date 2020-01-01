‘Lampard knows how to win & Chelsea are contenders’ – Bosnich backing title challenge from Blues

The former goalkeeper sees no reason why, after a summer of big spending at Stamford Bridge, the Premier League crown cannot be chased down

Frank Lampard knows how to win Premier League titles and have to be considered “genuine contenders” with a club legend at the helm, says Mark Bosnich.

The Blues have positioned themselves among the frontrunners in what is shaping up to be a keenly-contested race for domestic supremacy in 2020-21.

A summer of elaborate investment at Stamford Bridge is starting to deliver rich rewards, with Chelsea unbeaten through their last 13 games in all competitions.

New recruits - such as Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech – are starting to shine, with the Blues rising to third place in the Premier League table as a result.

They are just two points adrift of and , with confidence flowing through a star-studded squad.

Bosnich believes the ultimate prize in English football could be heading back to west London, with Lampard – who collected three crowns in his playing days – perfectly placed to launch an ascent to the summit.

“I think they are genuine contenders,” former Blues goalkeeper Bosnich told Sky Sports of Chelsea’s claims to a first triumph since 2017.

“I think the addition of Mendy in goal, Thiago Silva at the back and some of the other players, players like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic, they are slowly but surely getting to grips with the intensity of the Premier League.

“I thought it at the start of the season and nothing has changed my mind that they are genuine contenders.

“It’s going to be very difficult for them, and I think Frank and his staff will know that, but they are in very good hands with someone who has won things before and someone who knows exactly what it takes to win.

“That is so important because when people talk about philosophy or identity, that’s all well and good but I’d be surprised if there is not one manager in the world that hasn’t got a philosophy or identity.

“The bottom line is that it’s about, at the top level, winning games and winning trophies. There are very few of them about and there are not many around, be that managers or ex-players, who can pass on that knowledge.”

Chelsea, who are already through to the last 16 of the , will be back in European action on Tuesday against Krasnodar before then travelling to in the Premier League on Saturday.