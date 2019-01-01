Lallana welcomes addition of ‘fantastic’ Minamino to Liverpool’s trophy-chasing addiction

The Reds midfielder is aware that he now faces even more competition for places, but considers that to be a positive in pursuit of more silverware

Adam Lallana has welcomed the arrival of “fantastic” Takumi Minamino at , with the Reds seeking to put the pieces in place which will allow them to remain “addicted” to winning trophies.

The international forward is set to join the ranks at Anfield on January 1, with a £7.25 million ($10m) deal with Red Bull Salzburg having been wrapped up.

Minamino will be competing with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for wide attacking roles, but could also challenge Lallana and Co. for more central berths.

It remains to be seen where Jurgen Klopp opts to use the talented 24-year-old, but his addition is considered to be a good thing by those already on Merseyside.

Lallana told Liverpool’s official website: “Fantastic signing.

“It's going to be more competition for places again, which is hugely positive to have. The more you're competing, the higher the level is in training. That means the quality is going to be higher on a Saturday, Wednesday or whenever we're playing.

“It's fantastic news that we've made another addition and I'm really looking forward to meeting him when we get back.”

Minamino is currently watching on from afar as his new club pursue Club World Cup glory in Qatar, with Klopp’s side looking to add a global crown to the and UEFA Super Cup titles that they have already secured.

On that challenge, with a final date with Flamengo set to be taken in on Saturday, Lallana said: “I think it would be the first time Liverpool would have done it, so we're one game away from that and [it will] go down in history.

“It becomes addictive winning these titles, so another one up for grabs on Saturday and we want to come home with a winner's medal.”

The international added on the demands being placed on the Reds squad, with the Premier League title also being chased down: “Being so successful that we have so many games, that's really what you want.

“We want to go on a good run in the and Champions League, we want to take the Premier League this season, so there's going to be so many games.

“We've not got a huge squad, so it's just about keeping everyone as fit as possible and the manager has showed he's going to utilise the squad because there are that many games.”