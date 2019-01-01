‘Lallana is Liverpool’s odd one out’ – Exit possible for man who hasn’t delivered, says Nicol

The former Reds defender believes an England international playmaker has not lived up to expectations and could be moved out of Anfield this summer

Adam Lallana has become the “odd man out” at , says Steve Nicol, with the international potentially edging his way towards the exits.

The 31-year-old playmaker has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield.

As a result, the Reds face a big decision on what to do with him.

They could allow his current deal to run down towards free agency, discuss fresh terms or negotiate a move elsewhere.

Nicol considers the latter of those three options to be the most suitable, with Lallana having struggled to live up to expectations on the back of a £25 million ($31m) transfer in the summer of 2014.

The ex-Reds defender told ESPN FC of an injury-ravaged midfielder: “I think it’s pretty clear the odd man out in that lot is Lallana.

“At his best he can give you a little sparkle. Unfortunately, in his time at Liverpool, he’s not really been at his best very often.

“So right now, for me, he is the one completely on the out.”

Lallana has made just 31 appearances for Liverpool across the last two seasons, but has passed the 150 mark across his five years on Merseyside.

Fierce competition for places suggests that he will find game time limited again in 2019-20, with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having returned to fitness and edged ahead of him in the pecking order.

Nicol believes another England star on Jurgen Klopp’s books could prove to be a major asset next season, a former Arsenal star back at the Reds’ disposal after recovering from a serious knee problem.

“When he got his injury, he was arguably one of Liverpool’s best players at the time,” said the Scot.

“It’s an interesting time to see whether he can recover completely from his injury and can he recover the form that he was showing?

“The form he was showing was not the form of Arsenal.

“This was not the Ox of Arsenal, this was a completely transformed player.

“At Arsenal he looked one-dimensional, the Ox, but when he came to Liverpool all of a sudden he did all types of different things.”