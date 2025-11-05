Where to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers look to push their winning streak to five games on Wednesday night when they welcome the San Antonio Spurs to Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles has climbed to 6-2 after Monday's victory and currently sits as the No. 3 seed in a crowded Western Conference. Considering the early-season injury hurdles, this opening stretch has been nearly ideal, with the group steadily building trust, rhythm, and belief.

San Antonio arrives as one of the league’s early surprises with a 5-1 mark. This is the strongest start in franchise history and the surge has everything to do with Victor Wembanyama, who has taken another leap. The supporting cast has improved as well, giving the Spurs a far more balanced and threatening lineup than in recent seasons.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Lakers will face off against the Spurs in an exciting NBA game on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lakers and the Spurs live on ESPN, SportsNet LA, FDSSW, and Fubo.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs team news & key performers

Los Angeles Lakers team news

The Lakers enter this matchup without LeBron James (right sciatica), Maxi Kleber (abdominal strain), Adou Thiero (left knee recovery), and Gabe Vincent (left ankle). Austin Reaves is dealing with right groin soreness and is listed as questionable. Jaxson Hayes is probable with a right ankle sprain.

Los Angeles is putting up 119.3 points per night and shooting 52 percent from the field. Ball movement has been sharp with 27 assists per game. Luka Doncic has been the driving force, averaging 41.3 points and 11.3 rebounds. Austin Reaves leads the team in playmaking at 9.3 assists per game. Deandre Ayton adds 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds. Rui Hachimura provides 15.3 points and steady scoring support.

The Lakers average 41 boards and 10 three-pointers a night while hitting 32.5 percent from deep. They have several rotation pieces listed as questionable, including Doncic and Reaves. Los Angeles has won four straight and has topped 115 points in every game during the streak.

San Antonio Spurs team news

The Spurs will be without De’Aaron Fox (right hamstring), Dylan Harper (left calf), and Luke Kornet (left ankle). Jeremy Sochan (left wrist), Kelly Olynyk (left heel surgery), and Lindy Waters III (eye procedure) are questionable.

San Antonio is scoring 118.2 points per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Victor Wembanyama is leading the charge with 26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 4.7 blocks. Stephon Castle chips in 20.0 points and 5.3 assists. Devin Vassell adds 14.7 points and Keldon Johnson contributes 13.0 points on 61 percent shooting. The Spurs average 47.8 rebounds and 11.7 threes at 35.2 percent from distance.

San Antonio posts 24 assists per night and thrives when they move the ball and play through Wembanyama inside. Their offense opens up when they create strong inside-out touches for perimeter shooters. Sochan, Olynyk, Waters III, and Kornet remain game-time calls. Harper is set to remain out.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

