LAFC vs New England: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

As LAFC take on New England, here's how you can watch the game on TV or stream from the comfort of your home.

At BMO Stadium on Saturday, Los Angeles FC will welcome the New England Revolution in a clash between the last two champions of the Supporters' Shield.

Both teams have started the regular season well, with the Revs blanking Houston Dynamo 3-0 last week and the defending MLS Cup champions edging the Portland Timbers 3-2 in their season-opening domestic match.

Last Saturday's game had some tense moments, but LAFC finally prevailed, becoming the first defending champion since the Seattle Sounders in 2020 to triumph in the first match of the regular season.

Saturday will only be the third time they face New England in a regular season encounter, with LA winning the previous game between the two in 2019 (2-0), while drawing them 1-1 in their only meeting in Los Angeles in 2018.

New England Revolution are off to a great start in 2023, winning their opening two matches for the first time in the club's history.

Their victory over the Dynamo marks the first time the Revs have posted consecutive clean sheets in their first two campaign matches.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

LAFC vs New England Revs date & kick-off time

Game: LAFC vs New England Revs Date: March 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET / 3:30 am GMT (Mar 13) / 8 am IST (Mar 13) Venue: BMO Stadium

Where to watch LAFC vs New England Revs on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

LAFC team news and squad

LAFC have no notable injury concern and will have the entire squad up for selection.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Palacios; Tillman, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Bouanga, Vela, Torres

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

New England Revs team news and squad

New England Revolution will be without Andrew Farrell, Maciel, Nacho Gil, Tommy McNamara and Jacob Jackson thanks to their lengthy list of injuries. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

New England Revs possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Kessler, Romney, Jones; Polster; Rivera, C. Gil, Blessing, Borrero; Vrioni

