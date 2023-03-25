LAFC vs FC Dallas: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

As LAFC take on FC Dallas, here's how you can watch the game on TV or stream from the comfort of your home.

On Saturday, Dallas will go to BMO Stadium in pursuit of its first-ever away victory in Major League Soccer against Los Angeles FC. Los Angeles and Dallas are both presently on three-game unbeaten streaks, with the Toros defeating Sporting Kansas City 2-1. The defending MLS Cup champions have not conceded in back-to-back league games, drawing 0-0 with the Seattle Sounders last weekend.

Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

Steve Cherundolo and his LAFC team are doing well so far as they've not experienced the early-season hangover that we often see from champions. Although the Black-and-Gold had some nerves during their previous home match at the CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) last Wednesday, they ultimately won 4-2 on aggregate against Costa Rican outfit LD Alajuelense.

Nico Estevez has the Toros off to another solid start in this MLS campaign, thanks to their good discipline and fluid positional style of play. Dallas has often been down but never out so far this season, coming from behind to beat SKC last weekend, having now claimed six points from losing positions in 2023.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

LAFC vs FC Dallas date & kick-off time

Game: LAFC vs FC Dallas Date: March 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 2:30 am GMT (Mar 26) Venue: BMO Stadium

Where to watch LAFC vs FC Dallas on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

LAFC team news and squad

LAFC will be without Diego Palacios, Jose Cifuentes, Denil Maldonado and Denis Bouanga as they have been called up for international duty.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy, Hollingshead, Long, Chiellini, Murillo; Acosta, Sanchez, Tillman; Torres, Vela, Opoku

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Maldonado, Hollingshead, Gaines Midfielders Bluk, Cifuentes, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

FC Dallas team news and squad

FC Dallas has only Tarik Scott unavailable after undergoing ACL surgery.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Twumasi, Tafari, Martinez, Farfan; Lletget, Cerrillo, Pomykal; Arriola, Ferreira, Velasco

Watch every Major League Soccer match, including the playoffs. Available on all your devices through the Apple TV app — including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.