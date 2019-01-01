Lacazette braced for 'difficult' end to Arsenal's top-four bid

The Gunners striker concedes that claiming a Champions League spot is not going to be easy with so many top sides still in the Premier League mix

Alexandre Lacazette concedes that it is “going to be difficult” for Arsenal to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

As things stand, with eight games remaining, the Gunners’ fate rests in their own hands.

Unai Emery’s side sit fourth in the table at present, two points clear of and three ahead of .

They are also only one behind arch-rivals , with their north London neighbours having endured a wobble to suggest that third spot is still up for grabs.

Lacazette is looking forward to what promises to be an intriguing run-in but admits that securing a return to the will not be easy with so many sides still in the hunt.

The international striker told Sport360: “It’s going to be difficult of course, but exciting as well.

“It’s been a good battle all season so we just want to win every single game and finish third or fourth. It will be good for us and our fans.”

Arsenal are considered to have a favourable finish to their Premier League schedule.

Wolves, and Leicester are the only sides currently perched inside the top 10 that they are set to face.

They do have the added distraction of a bid, with Napoli next up at the quarter-final stage of that competition.

The Gunners are feeling refreshed, though, after taking in a warm-weather break in Dubai and Lacazette is upbeat ahead of a return to domestic action against Newcastle on Monday.

He added: “It was a good idea by the club to bring the players available here to Dubai. It’s been good weather, it was a good pitch, great facilities. Everyone enjoyed it and we worked well for one week.

“Now we have to come back to London and stay focused on the Premier League and Europa League.”

Once their efforts in 2018-19 come to a close, it has been revealed that Arsenal will be facing Bayern Munich, Roma and Real Madrid in the next International Champions Cup.

Those meetings with European heavyweights will be taken in during July, as Emery’s side ready themselves for the next Premier League season.