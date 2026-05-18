How to buy La Perle by Dragone tickets: Al Habtoor City dates, ticket prices, & more

Dubai is a city known for pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and nowhere is that more evident than at La Perle by Dragone.

Located in the heart of Al Habtoor City, a gravity-defying, aquatic-fueled masterpiece that has redefined entertainment in the Middle East.

Created by the legendary artistic director Franco Dragone, famed for his work with Cirque du Soleil, La Perle Dubai combines breathtaking acrobatics with state-of-the-art technology, all centered around a 270-degree aqua stage that transforms from dry to wet in a matter of seconds.

GOAL has all the latest show dates, the most competitive ticket prices, and the most reliable places to buy online right now to ensure you don't miss out on this spectacular aquatic journey.

When is La Perle Dubai by Dragone?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Wed - Sun: 18:30 & 21:00 La Perle by Dragone Live Show Al Habtoor City, Dubai Tickets

Where to buy La Perle Dubai tickets?

The most secure and efficient way to purchase tickets for La Perle is through the official ticketing partner, Platinumlist.

This platform provides real-time availability and allows you to choose your specific seats from a digital map of the theater. Buying through the official link ensures you are paying the correct price without the hidden markups often found on unverified third-party sites.

While you can technically buy tickets at the box office located within Al Habtoor City, we highly discourage waiting until the day of the show. La Perle frequently sells out, especially the more affordable seating tiers.

By booking online in advance, you not only secure your spot but also often gain access to exclusive online-only discounts and early-bird offers that aren't available at the gate. Furthermore, having an e-ticket on your phone makes for a much smoother entry experience on the night of the performance.

How much are La Perle Dubai tickets?

La Perle offers a tiered seating system designed to cater to every budget. The theater is designed with only 14 rows, meaning even the most affordable seats provide a fantastic view of the 270-degree stage. We want to focus on the Bronze and Silver tiers as the best value-for-money options for fans looking to experience the magic without a massive price tag.

Bronze (Cheapest Option): Starting from 220 AED . These are the most budget-friendly tickets, usually located on the far right and left of the stage. They offer an incredible perspective of the aerial stunts and aquatic dives at a fraction of the cost.

Starting from . These are the most budget-friendly tickets, usually located on the far right and left of the stage. They offer an incredible perspective of the aerial stunts and aquatic dives at a fraction of the cost. Silver: Starting from 270 AED . These seats are centrally located and provide an excellent bird's-eye view of the entire aqua stage and the motorbike globe.

Starting from . These seats are centrally located and provide an excellent bird's-eye view of the entire aqua stage and the motorbike globe. Gold: Starting from 380 AED . These preferential seats are located closer to the stage, putting you right in the splash zone for some of the show's biggest moments.

Starting from . These preferential seats are located closer to the stage, putting you right in the splash zone for some of the show's biggest moments. Platinum: Starting from 570 AED . This tier includes valet parking and access to the VIP lounge with complimentary snacks and beverages before the show.

Starting from . This tier includes valet parking and access to the VIP lounge with complimentary snacks and beverages before the show. VIP: Starting from 810 AED. The ultimate luxury experience. Includes plush seating, a 50 AED merchandise voucher, and full VIP lounge access with gourmet treats.

For those looking for a full evening out, the Dinner & Show Package is a standout deal. Starting from approximately 414 AED, you can combine a Silver ticket with a three-course meal at one of Al Habtoor City's signature restaurants, like BQ French Kitchen or World Cut Steakhouse. This is often the smartest way to upgrade your experience while keeping costs manageable.

Everything you need to know about Al Habtoor City

Al Habtoor City is a massive luxury landmark located on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal. The custom-built La Perle theater is nestled between three world-class hotels: the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, V Hotel Dubai, and Habtoor Palace Dubai. This makes the venue incredibly easy to find and provides a wealth of pre- and post-show dining options.

If you are driving, the venue is located just off Sheikh Zayed Road (E11). Follow the signs for Al Habtoor City; valet parking is available at the theater entrance (complimentary for VIP and Platinum ticket holders), and there is ample paid RTA parking in the vicinity. For those using the Dubai Metro, the nearest station is Business Bay on the Red Line. From there, it is a short 5-minute taxi or a 15-minute walk along the canal to reach the theater.

The dress code for La Perle is smart-casual. While you don't need a tuxedo, avoid beachwear or flip-flops to ensure a smooth entry. We recommend arriving at least 45 to 60 minutes before the show starts. This gives you plenty of time to collect any physical souvenirs, enjoy a drink at the theater bar, and get settled into your seat before the 2.7 million liters of water start flooding the stage. Remember, once the show begins, latecomers are only admitted during a suitable break in the performance to avoid disrupting the artists and other guests.