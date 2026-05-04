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How to get LA Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA tickets: Playoffs, prices & more

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How to watch the NBA match between LA Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news

The Western Conference Semifinals are set to tip off as the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 at the Paycom Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The 1-seed vs. 4-seed matchup features the league’s most dominant regular-season team against a battle-tested Lakers squad. The Thunder enter the second round fresh off a clinical sweep of the Phoenix Suns, while the Lakers had to grind out a six-game series against the Houston Rockets. Despite Los Angeles' star power, they face a daunting task: Oklahoma City swept the regular-season series 4–0, winning by an average of 29 points per game.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Game 1 and beyond, including where to buy them and current market pricing for this heavyweight clash.


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How much do Lakers vs. Thunder Playoff tickets cost?

As the series begins in Oklahoma City, ticket demand has hit a fever pitch. While Paycom Center is historically more affordable than Los Angeles, the "Thunder vs. Lakers" marquee has driven prices to a seasonal high.

  • Game 1 (Oklahoma City): Current "get-in" prices on secondary markets like SeatGeek and Ticketmaster are starting at approximately $159–$188. Upper-level center seats are trending between $205 and $280.
  • Lower Bowl: Lower-level baseline and corner seats for the series opener are currently averaging between $470 and $750.
  • Game 3 (Los Angeles): As the series shifts to Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, May 9, entry-level seats are currently listed higher, starting at $181.
  • Courtside Seats: Premium floor-side experiences for Game 1 in OKC are commanding upwards of $3,200, with some VIP center-court options listed as high as $11,400.

Factors that influence cost include:

  • The "Luka" Uncertainty: Lakers superstar Luka Dončić is expected to miss the start of the series with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Any news of a mid-series return would likely cause a massive spike in ticket prices for Games 3 and 4 in L.A.
  • OKC's Dominance: The Thunder are heavy favorites after their historic regular-season sweep of the Lakers. Fans are eager to see if the young core of SGA and Chet Holmgren can dismantle LeBron James on the playoff stage.


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2025/26 NBA Playoff Venues by Entry Ticket Price (Current)

Team

Arena

Next Game

Entry Price

New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden

Game 1 (Tonight)

$422+

OKC Thunder

Paycom Center

Game 1 (Tuesday)

$159+

San Antonio Spurs

Frost Bank Center

Game 1 (Tonight)

$153+

Philadelphia 76ers

Xfinity Mobile Arena

Game 3 (Friday)

$279+

Minnesota Timberwolves

Target Center

Game 3 (Friday)

$112+la


LA Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder kick-off time


NBA
NBA Playoffs
Paycom Center

Team news & squads

Form

Oklahoma City ThunderOKC
-Form

  • Phoenix Suns

    122

    -

    131

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    W

  • Phoenix Suns

    109

    -

    121

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    W

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    120

    -

    107

    Phoenix Suns

    W

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    119

    -

    84

    Phoenix Suns

    W

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    103

    -

    135

    Phoenix Suns

    L

LA LakersLAL
-Form

  • Houston Rockets

    78

    -

    98

    LA Lakers

    W

  • LA Lakers

    93

    -

    99

    Houston Rockets

    L

  • Houston Rockets

    115

    -

    96

    LA Lakers

    L

  • Houston Rockets

    108

    -

    112

    LA Lakers

    W

  • LA Lakers

    101

    -

    94

    Houston Rockets

    W

Head-to-Head Record

Oklahoma City ThunderOKC

Last 5 matches

LA LakersLAL

5

Wins

0

Wins

  • LA Lakers

    87

    -

    123

    Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    139

    -

    96

    LA Lakers

  • LA Lakers

    110

    -

    119

    Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    121

    -

    92

    LA Lakers

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    136

    -

    120

    LA Lakers

638

Points scored

505
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