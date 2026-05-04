How to get LA Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA tickets: Playoffs, prices & more

The Western Conference Semifinals are set to tip off as the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 at the Paycom Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The 1-seed vs. 4-seed matchup features the league’s most dominant regular-season team against a battle-tested Lakers squad. The Thunder enter the second round fresh off a clinical sweep of the Phoenix Suns, while the Lakers had to grind out a six-game series against the Houston Rockets. Despite Los Angeles' star power, they face a daunting task: Oklahoma City swept the regular-season series 4–0, winning by an average of 29 points per game.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Game 1 and beyond, including where to buy them and current market pricing for this heavyweight clash.









How much do Lakers vs. Thunder Playoff tickets cost?

As the series begins in Oklahoma City, ticket demand has hit a fever pitch. While Paycom Center is historically more affordable than Los Angeles, the "Thunder vs. Lakers" marquee has driven prices to a seasonal high.

Game 1 (Oklahoma City): Current "get-in" prices on secondary markets like SeatGeek and Ticketmaster are starting at approximately $159–$188 . Upper-level center seats are trending between $205 and $280 .

Lower Bowl: Lower-level baseline and corner seats for the series opener are currently averaging between $470 and $750 .

Game 3 (Los Angeles): As the series shifts to Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, May 9, entry-level seats are currently listed higher, starting at $181 .

Courtside Seats: Premium floor-side experiences for Game 1 in OKC are commanding upwards of $3,200 , with some VIP center-court options listed as high as $11,400 .

Factors that influence cost include:

The "Luka" Uncertainty: Lakers superstar Luka Dončić is expected to miss the start of the series with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Any news of a mid-series return would likely cause a massive spike in ticket prices for Games 3 and 4 in L.A.

OKC's Dominance: The Thunder are heavy favorites after their historic regular-season sweep of the Lakers. Fans are eager to see if the young core of SGA and Chet Holmgren can dismantle LeBron James on the playoff stage.









2025/26 NBA Playoff Venues by Entry Ticket Price (Current)

Team Arena Next Game Entry Price New York Knicks Madison Square Garden Game 1 (Tonight) $422+ OKC Thunder Paycom Center Game 1 (Tuesday) $159+ San Antonio Spurs Frost Bank Center Game 1 (Tonight) $153+ Philadelphia 76ers Xfinity Mobile Arena Game 3 (Friday) $279+ Minnesota Timberwolves Target Center Game 3 (Friday) $112+la





LA Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder kick-off time





NBA Playoffs Paycom Center

Team news & squads

Form

OKC - Form All Phoenix Suns 122 - 131 Oklahoma City Thunder W

Phoenix Suns 109 - 121 Oklahoma City Thunder W

Oklahoma City Thunder 120 - 107 Phoenix Suns W

Oklahoma City Thunder 119 - 84 Phoenix Suns W

Oklahoma City Thunder 103 - 135 Phoenix Suns L LAL - Form All Houston Rockets 78 - 98 LA Lakers W

LA Lakers 93 - 99 Houston Rockets L

Houston Rockets 115 - 96 LA Lakers L

Houston Rockets 108 - 112 LA Lakers W

LA Lakers 101 - 94 Houston Rockets W

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