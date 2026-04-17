How to get LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 18, for a star-studded matchup of the Western Conference First Round as LeBron James and Kevin Durant go head-to-head.

With the 2026 NBA Playoffs officially tipping off this weekend, this 4-seed vs 5-seed battle features the league's most historic franchise against a rising Houston squad that has finally returned to title contention.

Los Angeles secured the 4th seed with a 53-29 record, leaning on their veteran experience to clinch home-court advantage in the final week of the season. Houston finished just one game behind at 52-30, earning the 5th seed and avoiding the Play-In Tournament to set up this blockbuster California-Texas collision.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rockets vs. Lakers, including where to buy them and how much they’re currently going for on the secondary market.

How much do LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets Playoff tickets cost?

As expected, ticket prices for this matchup are significantly higher than regular-season averages, driven by the Lakers' massive global fanbase and Houston’s playoff hunger.

Prices vary based on the city and the venue capacity.

Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena is currently seeing Game 1 prices starting around $122, though some secondary listings have appeared as low as $89 for upper-level corners.

A trip to Houston’s Toyota Center for Game 3 is currently trending higher for entry-level seats, with prices starting at $137.

Factors that influence cost include:

Seating Tier: Nosebleed seats in the 300-level are the most affordable, while courtside seats for Game 1 in L.A. are currently clearing $5,000 on resale sites.

Series Momentum: Should the series go to a Game 5 or 7 in Los Angeles, expect a 40–60% spike in resale value.

Market Demand: The Lakers are a perennial tough ticket, and Houston’s 52-win season has re-energized a fanbase that hasn't seen a home playoff game in years, creating high demand in both markets.

2025/26 NBA playoff venues by ticket price

Team Arena Game 1 Entry Price Range New York Knicks Madison Square Garden $280 - $950+ Denver Nuggets Ball Arena $93 - $650+ L.A. Lakers Crypto.com Arena $215 - $800+ Minnesota Timberwolves Target Center $181 - $720+ Oklahoma City Thunder Paycom Center $110 - $540+ Boston Celtics TD Garden $195 - $850+

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets kick-off time

NBA Playoffs Crypto.com Arena

Team news & squads

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets lineups LAL - Line up Substitutes HOU - Line up Substitutes

Form

LAL - Form All LA Lakers 131 - 107 Utah Jazz W

LA Lakers 101 - 73 Phoenix Suns W

Golden State Warriors 103 - 119 LA Lakers W

LA Lakers 87 - 123 Oklahoma City Thunder L

Dallas Mavericks 134 - 128 LA Lakers L HOU - Form All Houston Rockets 132 - 101 Memphis Grizzlies W

Houston Rockets 132 - 136 Minnesota Timberwolves L

Houston Rockets 113 - 102 Philadelphia 76ers W

Phoenix Suns 105 - 119 Houston Rockets W

Golden State Warriors 116 - 117 Houston Rockets W



