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How to get LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

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How to watch the NBA match between LA Lakers and Houston Rockets, as well as tip-off time and team news

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 18, for a star-studded matchup of the Western Conference First Round as LeBron James and Kevin Durant go head-to-head.

With the 2026 NBA Playoffs officially tipping off this weekend, this 4-seed vs 5-seed battle features the league's most historic franchise against a rising Houston squad that has finally returned to title contention.

Los Angeles secured the 4th seed with a 53-29 record, leaning on their veteran experience to clinch home-court advantage in the final week of the season. Houston finished just one game behind at 52-30, earning the 5th seed and avoiding the Play-In Tournament to set up this blockbuster California-Texas collision.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rockets vs. Lakers, including where to buy them and how much they’re currently going for on the secondary market.

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How much do LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets Playoff tickets cost?

As expected, ticket prices for this matchup are significantly higher than regular-season averages, driven by the Lakers' massive global fanbase and Houston’s playoff hunger.

Prices vary based on the city and the venue capacity.

Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena is currently seeing Game 1 prices starting around $122, though some secondary listings have appeared as low as $89 for upper-level corners.

A trip to Houston’s Toyota Center for Game 3 is currently trending higher for entry-level seats, with prices starting at $137.

Factors that influence cost include:

  • Seating Tier: Nosebleed seats in the 300-level are the most affordable, while courtside seats for Game 1 in L.A. are currently clearing $5,000 on resale sites.
  • Series Momentum: Should the series go to a Game 5 or 7 in Los Angeles, expect a 40–60% spike in resale value.
  • Market Demand: The Lakers are a perennial tough ticket, and Houston’s 52-win season has re-energized a fanbase that hasn't seen a home playoff game in years, creating high demand in both markets.
Lakers vs RocketsBuy Tickets

2025/26 NBA playoff venues by ticket price

Team

Arena

Game 1 Entry Price Range

New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden

$280 - $950+

Denver Nuggets

Ball Arena

$93 - $650+

L.A. Lakers

Crypto.com Arena

$215 - $800+

Minnesota Timberwolves

Target Center

$181 - $720+

Oklahoma City Thunder

Paycom Center

$110 - $540+

Boston Celtics

TD Garden

$195 - $850+

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets kick-off time

NBA
NBA Playoffs
Crypto.com Arena

Team news & squads

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets lineups

LA LakersLAL
-Line up

Substitutes

Houston RocketsHOU
-Line up

Substitutes

Form

LA LakersLAL
-Form

  • LA Lakers

    131

    -

    107

    Utah Jazz

    W

  • LA Lakers

    101

    -

    73

    Phoenix Suns

    W

  • Golden State Warriors

    103

    -

    119

    LA Lakers

    W

  • LA Lakers

    87

    -

    123

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    L

  • Dallas Mavericks

    134

    -

    128

    LA Lakers

    L

Houston RocketsHOU
-Form

  • Houston Rockets

    132

    -

    101

    Memphis Grizzlies

    W

  • Houston Rockets

    132

    -

    136

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    L

  • Houston Rockets

    113

    -

    102

    Philadelphia 76ers

    W

  • Phoenix Suns

    105

    -

    119

    Houston Rockets

    W

  • Golden State Warriors

    116

    -

    117

    Houston Rockets

    W


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