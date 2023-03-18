LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Here's how you can watch LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps live on TV or stream in the US, the UK and India.

A pair of winless sides square off at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday as Los Angeles Galaxy play Vancouver Whitecaps in their 2023 Major League Soccer home opener.

The Galaxy's first result of the new season came a week ago when they drew 0-0 with Sporting Kansas City, while Vancouver also picked up a point when they tied Dallas 1-1 at home.

Galaxy are back in familiar territory with a chance to extend their unbeaten home streak to eight games in the regular season and playoffs after a pair of underwhelming away performances to start the year.

Los Angeles spent a large portion of the 2022 season trying to figure out who they were and some of their shortcomings from last year have crept up again at the start of the new season.

Whitecaps supporters are accustomed to seeing their side struggle early in the regular season, and 2023 has been no different, with Vancouver being winless after three games for the second straight campaign.

In their first two MLS games this season, Vanni Sartini's team lost after taking the lead at halftime, but last weekend was a different story. They fell behind against the Toros after just five minutes but came back courtesy of an own goal from Paul Arriola.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps date & kick-off time

Game: LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 2:30 am GMT (Mar 19) / 8 am IST (Mar 19) Venue: Dignity Sports Health Park

Where to watch LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

LA Galaxy team news and squad

LA Galaxy have no injury concerns.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Leerdam, Caceres, Mavinga, Edwards; Alvarez, Brugman, Puig, Delgado, Rodriguez; Joveljic

Position Players Goalkeepers Bond, Klinsmann Defenders Caceres, Calgari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders Puig, Costa, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards Hernandez, Jovelic

Vancouver Whitecaps team news and squad

Vancouver Whitecaps have only Deiber Caicedo unavailable.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Brown, Blackmon, Veselinovic, Martins; Gressel, Cubas, Schopf; Dajome, Gauld; Cordova