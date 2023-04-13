LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Tickets, prices & how to watch El Trafico live

LA Galaxy host LAFC in the first El Trafico of the the season- here's how to see it live

On Sunday, 16 April, Los Angeles FC takes on LA Galaxy at the Dignity Sports Health Park in what is set to be an exciting 'El Trafico'. The hosts, LA Galaxy, have suffered from a dreadful start to their 2023 season with a run of six games without a victory. Galaxy currently sits second last at the bottom of the table while LAFC has hit the ground running as they have gone through their six league game without a loss.

Greg Vanney's men take on the Steven Cherundolo-led team in search of a must-need victory. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how you can watch the exciting clash live, with ticket information and more.

When is LA Galaxy vs LAFC? Date & kick-off time

Date: April 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy vs LAFC tickets, price & where to buy

Tickets to the game between LA Galaxy and LAFC can be bought on Ticketmaster. Prices for tickets range between $70 and $250.

Where is LA Galaxy vs LAFC being played?

LA Galaxy vs LAFC will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California.

The Dignity Health Sports Park is home to the LA Galaxy and their MLS Next Pro counterparts, LA Galaxy II. Till 2019, the stadium also served as the temporary home stadium for the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL. For 2020 and 2021, the stadium served as the temporary home of the San Diego State Aztecs football team.

Its capacity is 27,000 seats.

Hotels, accommodation & where to stay near Dignity Health Sports Park

If you are travelling to watch the game, you can check out the best places to stay around Dignity Health Sports Park using the interactive map above.

Where to watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC on TV?

The game will be streamed live globally on Apple TV+ with access to the MLS Season Pass.

Find out more about the MLS Season Pass here!