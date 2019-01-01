LA Galaxy to honour Beckham with statue

The American club have become synonymous with the English superstar since he joined the team in 2007

have announced they will unveil a statue devoted to David Beckham next month.

The side revealed via a mass email to season-ticket holders that the statue will be unveiled at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 2 ahead of their opening league game of the season against the .

Beckham made 122 appearances for the Galaxy during a five-year spell in California. However, he was not always the most popular with the club’s fans and was even jeered at times for his decision to join on loan on two separate occasions, which forced him to miss part of the MLS season.

Yet, the former captain helped the Galaxy win the MLS Cup in 2011 and 2012, which helped ensure he is today remembered as a club legend.

Beckham was among the first high-profile players to move to America and it has since prompted the likes of Steven Gerrard, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andrea Pirlo to spend the autumn years of their careers in the league.

The Englishman has kept a keen eye on MLS since leaving American shores in 2012 and he is in the process of forming his own side, Inter Miami, which will start playing in the league from 2020.

It’s been a busy few months for Beckham, who has also recently joined his ‘class of ’92’ team-mates in investing in non-league outfit Salford City.

During his 19-year career Beckham represented some of the world’s biggest clubs. After coming through the youth system at his boyhood team , the winger became one of their key players.

He was part of the famous treble-winning squad of 1999, but left Old Trafford four years later to join .

In the Spanish capital Beckham was part of the world-renowned ‘Galacticos’, yet only won a single league title in four years at the club.

Beckham joined the Galaxy in 2007 and spent two brief periods on loan in Milan, where he collected a winners’ medal.

He retired in 2013 after playing the second half of the season for , where the midfielder also won the league.

Beckham earned 115 England caps, the third most of any player to wear the Three Lions jersey and he is still the only Englishman to win titles in five different countries.