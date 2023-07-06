Watch the Galaxy live in action this season

Few names encapsulate the glitz and glamor of Major League Soccer quite like LA Galaxy, with the California club among the most storied in competition history thanks to their association with such legends like David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robbie Keane.

With MLS continuing to grow across both North America and the rest of the globe following the arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami though, and with a World Cup just over the horizon, interest has never been as high as it has been now in the sport.

Finding tickets can be a tough balancing act for fans, but don’t worry. Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you’ve got to catch LA Galaxy across the rest of the MLS season, where to find tickets and how much they’ll cost you.

Upcoming LA Galaxy tickets for sale and ticket prices

The MLS Regular Season is well into the 2023 campaign, but there is still plenty of action to catch over the coming months before the business end. Below, you can find LA Galaxy’s upcoming home fixtures, alongside average ticket costs:

LA Galaxy home fixtures

Date Fixture Price Available at Sat Jul 8, 2023 Philadelphia Union $20 - $200 AXS Tue Jul 25, 2023 Leon $20 - $200 AXS Sat Jul 29, 2023 Vancouver Whitecaps $20 - $200 AXS Sun Aug 20, 2023 Real Salt Lake $20 - $200 AXS Sat Aug 26, 2023 Chicago Fire $20 - $200 AXS Sat Sep 2, 2023 Houston Dynamo $20 - $200 AXS Sun Sep 10, 2023 St. Louis City $20 - $200 AXS Wed Sep 20, 2023 Minnesota United $20 - $200 AXS Sat Sep 30, 2023 Portland Timbers $20 - $200 AXS Sat Oct 21, 2023 FC Dallas $20 - $200 AXS

LA Galaxy matches at DRV PNK Stadium

Fans looking to take in LA Galaxy matches this season will get tickets to see them in action at their regular home ground of Dignity Health Sports Park, located in the city of Carson, roughly 13 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Built on the California State University campus at Dominguez Hills, it has been the team’s home since 2003.

The 27,000-capacity stadium was built specifically for soccer and rehoused the team following their move from the historic Rose Bowl. While it may not be the largest among MLS grounds, it is nevertheless the second biggest soccer-specific venue in the United States after Nashville SC’s Geodis Park.

The venue has also been used for international fixtures, hosting games during the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup and 2022 SheBelieves Cup, as well as three games for the United States men's national rugby union team. The Los Angeles Chargers also played several games between 2017 and 2019, while it will form part of the city’s plans for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Where can I stay around Dignity Health Sports Park?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Carson and across the wider LA metropolitan area.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

LA Galaxy tickets and prices

The continued growth of MLS, now further aided with the influx of European superstars led by World Cup winner Messi, looks set to spark a dramatic uptick in interest and attendance across the game.

There are a number of options when it comes to ticketing for LA Galaxy fixtures, from individual match tickets to season tickets, hospitality options and more. Basic single-game passes can be purchased through AXS and their resale platforms, while others can be sought through the club’s official website.

LA Galaxy season tickets; benefits, pricing and availability

With just under three years until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and with Messi’s arrival set to open the transfer floodgates, it looks likely that the demand for season tickets across MLS will rise ahead of the 2024 campaign, with 2023 passes no longer available for the current campaign.

As the only way to guarantee a seat at Dignity Health Sports Park next year, you’ll want to ensure you keep an eye for both the on-sale date and prices of an LA Galaxy season ticket in 2024. We expect the team to retain their three-tier structure; Season Ticket, Fireside and Platinum, in addition to a Partial Plan for those who cannot commit to a full campaign.

LA Galaxy matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

Like most MLS fixtures, you can choose from a range of ticketing options for individual games, with prices typically retailing for LA Galaxy from around $20 up to $200, while a handful of exclusive pitchside tickets retail for even more.

Those prices can fluctuate depending on the game and opponent, with fixtures against close rivals both on a geographical and competitive basis potentially subject to inflation in regards to the category of the fixture.

Certain games, such as El Trafico against Los Angeles FC, or the visit of Inter Miami, are likely to command higher prices, though it is yet to be seen just what impact there will be.

LA Galaxy Ticket Pricing and Seating

With AXS helming sales over Ticketmaster at Dignity Health Sports Park, the pricing structure for LA Galaxy tickets is less hampered by the dynamic structure endemic to many other teams and events in MLS.

The stadium is primarily seated, though there are sections behind one goal with safe standing general admission, offering the cheapest tickets available on a match-by-match basis to supporters.

A variety of hospitality packages are meanwhile dotted around the stadium, while the top-of-the-range fieldside lines up alongside the pitch close to the sidelines, with prices close to the $450 mark for the latter.

Important considerations for buying LA Galaxy tickets: Authenticity, Availability, and Terms

The easiest way to buy LA Galaxy soccer tickets is through AXS.

AXS is the official ticketing partner of the club, though Ticketmaster is the official partner of MLS. The seller offers both tickets and resale tickets, but as we’ve mentioned, it’s important to be aware of pricing fluctuations.

Securing tickets early can save money, particularly when demand is as high as it is, so always look to keep your eye out for when games are starting to run low.

Tickets are currently available all the way through the end of the regular MLS campaign, which Galaxy conclude with a home clash against FC Dallas on October 21.

Can I buy LA Galaxy tickets without a membership?

You don’t have to be a member to purchase an LA Galaxy ticket, with them available to pick up through AXS like you would pick up a ticket for a concert or theatrical event.

LA Galaxy doesn’t currently offer a membership scheme outside its season ticket packages, which offers access to a number of events and discounts.

LA Galaxy hospitality tickets and packages

With a rich history in MLS known for attracting some of the biggest stars in world football, it stands to reason there will be plenty of deluxe options to enjoy a day out at Dignity Health Sports Park. There are numerous premium packages, detailed below:

Suites

Upper Concourse, Main Concourse or South Endline

Between six and 26 tickets.

Extensive food and beverage options

Complimentary parking passes

Cabanas

Secluded East and West Terrace seating

Gourmet Chef’s Table Buffet options

Selected personal attendance

Complimentary parking passes

Additional Hospitality Options

Platinum Club Seating

Champions Lounge

Fieldside Seating

Spectrum Tunnel Club

American Express Stadium Club

When do LA Galaxy hospitality tickets go on sale?

Hospitality packages are available on a nightly rental basis or as a seasonal package for LA Galaxy. You can find more information in the club’s premium section on their website, alongside details on how to get in touch with them to book a game or more.

With a number of options to choose from, you can be spoiled for choice when it comes to taking in a game in luxury at Dignity Health Sports Park.

FAQs

How can I buy LA Galaxy season tickets?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for LA Galaxy’s 2023 MLS campaign, with them off-sale midway through the season.

However, keep a close eye on the club’s website for further announcements surrounding season ticket options for the 2024 campaign.

How can I buy LA Galaxy away tickets?

You can purchase tickets to see LA Galaxy away from Dignity Health Sports Park through either AXS or Ticketmaster, depending on the venue of the fixture.

Be aware that demand may outstrip allocation at certain fixtures. It is best to pick up your seats sooner rather than later.

How hard is it to get LA Galaxy football match tickets?

Compared to Inter Miami tickets, which have fast become gold dust with the arrival of Messi, it is not too difficult to get your hands on tickets for LA Galaxy matches.

However, some games sell better than others, and it is best to keep an eye on the club’s official website for updates. In some cases, you may need to pay the resale price to secure your seat.

How do I buy cheap LA Galaxy tickets?

The cheapest way to purchase LA Galaxy tickets is to move sooner rather than later in picking them up from the club’s website. General admission tickets in safe standing areas are generally the most affordable for fans.

What is the best way to travel to Dignity Health Sports Park?

The best way to travel to LA Galaxy fixtures is by public transportation, with the club offering the Galaxy Express - their own bespoke shuttle service - on matchdays.

In addition, the LA Metro system serves Dignity Health Sports Park through multiple bus and transit routes. If you are coming by car, ensure you have the address - 18400 Avalon Blvd., Carson, 90746.

Can I book a tour for Dignity Health Sports Park?

There are currently no tours offered around Dignity Health Sports Park.

