"We have been working with the player this preseason to reach an agreement that is best for both sides,” LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said in a statement. “We have come to this decision and believe that it is best for the club and for Giovani.

"We will work with the player and his representatives to find an on-field solution for the player’s next step. We appreciate what he has contributed to our club and wish him the best in his future.”

Dos Santos buyout means he will not be on the roster nor count against the salary cap for the Galaxy this season, but his contract is still on the books of the league.

LA Galaxy exercise offseason buyout on Giovani dos Santos: https://t.co/szE05pFsY6 pic.twitter.com/YmIXkAjJW6 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 1, 2019

The international could be waived, allowing him to play elsewhere, traded or loaned, or he could simply sit out for the remainder of his deal.

Dos Santos arrived from with great fanfare in 2015 but was never able to quite match the high expectations set for him.

His first year and a half in the league started bright enough, as Dos Santos scored three goals and added five assists in 10 games in 2015, and followed that up with 14 goals and 12 assists in 2016.

But injuries caused a dip in production his last two seasons, with Dos Santos was limited to just nine goals and five assists in 39 games and only played 14 times in 2017.

The club's fortunes also dipped as while they made the playoffs in his first two campaigns, the Galaxy were high-profile absences in the MLS postseason the last two years.

Article continues below

Dos Santos is the second high-profile exit from the club in as many days, with forward Ola Kamara completing a transfer to on Thursday.

The Galaxy start the MLS season on Saturday at home against the , before which the club will honor the league's first designated player, David Beckham, with a statue.