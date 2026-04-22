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How to get tickets to watch Kylian Mbappe at the World Cup 2026: France World Cup tickets, information & more

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Don’t miss your chance of seeing Mbappe and his fellow Frenchmen in World Cup action

Kylian Mbappe loves the World Cup, and football fans adore watching him perform on the biggest stage. The striking sensation is now set to mesmerise the North American masses, and you could book tickets to see him and France play today.

Having scored 12 goals during two previous World Cup campaigns (2018 & 2022), expectations are high that Mbappe can add to his goal tally further this summer. Up first for Mbappe and his French teammates is Senegal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, followed by group encounters with Iraq and Norway.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital France World Cup 2026 ticket information, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

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What is France’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Despite scoring 56 goals against 28 international rivals, Kylian Mbappe will be breaking new ground if he nets during the group phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as he is yet to score against any of France's Group I rivals: Senegal, Iraq and Norway.

DateFixture (kick-off time)VenueTickets
Tue June 16France vs Senegal (3pm ET) MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets
Mon June 22 France vs Iraq (5pm ET) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets
Fri June 26 France vs Norway (3pm ET) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets

How to buy France World Cup 2026 tickets

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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How much are France World Cup 2026 tickets?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates are shown below:

StageTicket price range
Group Stage (excl. host nations)$60 - $620
Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735
Round of 32$105 - $750
Round of 16$170 - $980 
Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775
Semi-finals $420 - $3,295
Final$2,030 - $7,875


Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

How to get France World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets?

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for France matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations. 

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

  • Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)
  • Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match
  • Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion
  • Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

  • Watch every match at the venue of your choice.
  • Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue
  • All match days and stages are eligible
  • Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion
  • Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

  • See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.
  • All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match
  • All match days and locations are eligible
  • Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)
  • Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion
  • Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What to expect from Kylian Mbappe at World Cup 2026

At the tender age of just 19, Kylian Mbappe hit the headlines globally, when he scored a brace during France’s Round of 16 clash with Argentina at World Cup 2018. Those were just two of four goals the talented youngster would net in his opening World Cup campaign.

Four years on and the then Paris Saint-Germain forward, would treble his World Cup goal tally, scoring eight times at Qatar 2022. Although France had to take home runners-up medals, Mbappe rose to the occasion in the Final against Argentina, bagging a heroic hat-trick.

Having scored 12 times during World Cup tournaments, Kylian Mbappe, who of course now plies his trade for Real Madrid, finds himself tied with the legendary Pele for the sixth-most goals in the competition's history. He also lies just one behind another famous French goal machine, Just Fontaine, who netted all his 13 World Cup goals during the 1958 tournament.

As well as the urge to see Kylian Mbappe play, the general desire to travel and see France in action has grown in recent times and many football supporters will be keen to see how they perform in North America in the summer. The two-time World Cup winners are one of only six sides to have been crowned champions on multiple occasions.

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Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

 

Kylian Mbappe scored his first World Cup goal for France during a group encounter with Peru at World Cup 2018. Mbappe, who was only 19 years of age at the time, also netted twice against Argentina and once against Croatia at the same tournament.

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