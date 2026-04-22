How to get tickets to watch Kylian Mbappe at the World Cup 2026: France World Cup tickets, information & more

Kylian Mbappe loves the World Cup, and football fans adore watching him perform on the biggest stage. The striking sensation is now set to mesmerise the North American masses, and you could book tickets to see him and France play today.

Having scored 12 goals during two previous World Cup campaigns (2018 & 2022), expectations are high that Mbappe can add to his goal tally further this summer. Up first for Mbappe and his French teammates is Senegal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, followed by group encounters with Iraq and Norway.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital France World Cup 2026 ticket information, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

What is France’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Despite scoring 56 goals against 28 international rivals, Kylian Mbappe will be breaking new ground if he nets during the group phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as he is yet to score against any of France's Group I rivals: Senegal, Iraq and Norway.

Date Fixture (kick-off time) Venue Tickets Tue June 16 France vs Senegal (3pm ET) MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets Mon June 22 France vs Iraq (5pm ET) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets Fri June 26 France vs Norway (3pm ET) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets

How to buy France World Cup 2026 tickets

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much are France World Cup 2026 tickets?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875



Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

How to get France World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets?

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for France matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What to expect from Kylian Mbappe at World Cup 2026

At the tender age of just 19, Kylian Mbappe hit the headlines globally, when he scored a brace during France’s Round of 16 clash with Argentina at World Cup 2018. Those were just two of four goals the talented youngster would net in his opening World Cup campaign.

Four years on and the then Paris Saint-Germain forward, would treble his World Cup goal tally, scoring eight times at Qatar 2022. Although France had to take home runners-up medals, Mbappe rose to the occasion in the Final against Argentina, bagging a heroic hat-trick.

Having scored 12 times during World Cup tournaments, Kylian Mbappe, who of course now plies his trade for Real Madrid, finds himself tied with the legendary Pele for the sixth-most goals in the competition's history. He also lies just one behind another famous French goal machine, Just Fontaine, who netted all his 13 World Cup goals during the 1958 tournament.

As well as the urge to see Kylian Mbappe play, the general desire to travel and see France in action has grown in recent times and many football supporters will be keen to see how they perform in North America in the summer. The two-time World Cup winners are one of only six sides to have been crowned champions on multiple occasions.