Kylian Mbappe transfer was 'discussed' in Real Madrid dressing room as Dani Carvajal admits he thought PSG star was going to join La Liga giants in summer window

Dani Carvajal admitted that Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid this summer was discussed in their dressing room.

Mbappe transfer discussed in Real Madrid dressing room

Carvajal thought Mbappe was coming this summer

Mbappe stayed back at PSG for one more season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid full-back acknowledged that there were speculations inside the dressing room about Mbappe's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain while the summer transfer window was still on.

The player himself thought that the French star's transfer would be sealed the moment he got the news that Mbappe was left out of PSG's pre-season tour to Japan.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Relevo, Carvajal said, "I'm not going to lie to you and tell you that it wasn't discussed, but there were all kinds of opinions in the preseason after-dinner conversations. 'Well, I think it's coming, well I think it's not'.

Article continues below

"I thought he was coming. At the moment when he is not traveling to the Japan tour... And I think Real Madrid is his option to leave. At the moment when he was left off the tour, we saw his incorporation close. Then it seems that he got things a little wrong and hasn't come."

Carvajal further suggested that they had checked with the French players in the Los Blancos squad as he said, "No, we asked the French: Hey, does this guy say something to you? 'No, no.'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old French star was rumoured to be close to leaving PSG this summer after he refused to sign a new contract to extend his stay at the club by one more year. He eventually stayed back at the club for one more season and has thus far scored five goals in three Ligue 1 appearances.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Carlo Ancelotti's side will be back in action after the international break and take on Real Sociedad on September 17.